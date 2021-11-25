scorecardresearch
Watch: Boy singing Chhattisgarh state song goes viral, CM showers praises

🔴 A differently-abled boy singing Chattisgarh state song 'Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar' has won hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 7:32:10 pm
boy sings, Chattisgarh CM, Bupesh Baghel, state song, social media viralLittle boy sings Chattisgarh state song winning hearts

Dharmendra Das Mahant, a differently-abled boy from Chhattisgarh, captured the hearts of many people online with his song. With perfect intonation and clarity, the boy is heard singing ‘Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar‘, the state song of Chhattisgarh. As more netizens started attuning to his song, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also noticed it.

Lauding Mahant, Baghel posted the video on Twitter and it has been doing rounds on social media since. “”My self Dharmendra Das Mahant”… listen, he is singing the state song of Chhattisgarh. I felt like I will keep listening to the song. Lots of blessings and love,” wrote Baghel in Hindi.

Watch the video here:

The video posted on November 23 has garnered a whopping 59,000 views so far. Netizens were also enthralled to hear the boy’s song and showered praises on him.

Earlier in August this year, ten-year-old Sahdev Dirdo also gained popularity after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ had gone viral. Dirdo also got featured alongside Badshah and Aastha Gill’s music video for the song “Bachpan Ka Pyaar.”

