Chatpat, 10-year-old internet icon, recreates iconic Cadbury ad and internet is all love

A group of children has become an internet sensation after their recreation of the iconic ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ Cadbury ad went viral. The video turned netizens nostalgic as they traced back their memories of the 90s commercial. The video has been made to encourage people to donate to SOS Children’s Villages India.

Chatpat, a 10-year-old boy and internet’s darling, plays the role of Shimona Rashi in the advertisement quite well. Set in a slum area, the video captured the spirit of cricket and the enthusiasm of its young actors has caught the fancy of people.

Watch the video here:

“Chocolate khaane ke liye apni gang nahi karti wait, par sirf meetha khaake thodi na bharega पेट? @cadburydairymilkin ki public, yeh video agar pasand aaya toh apne @soschildrensvillagesindia ke bantai log ke liye kuch meetha ho jaye? Kuch sweet sa kaam karna ho, toh donate karo, taaki rahe #NoChildAlone!” read the caption of the Instagram post.

The video posted on November 28 has garnered over 19,000 views and netizens have been showering love. Chatpat’s videos teaching netizens how to live on the streets have already gained him spotlight and he is the first brand ambassador of the NGO.

SOS Children’s Villages of India, founded in 1949 in Austria, expanded its services in India in 1964 at Faridabad near Delhi. Their programs include family strengthening, e-Tarang 2021 giving impetus to children’s skills development.