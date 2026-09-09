What is ChatGPT ’80s photo trend? How to create viral retro AI portraits

After Studio Ghibli-style portraits and AI-generated figurines took over social media, Instagram has found its latest obsession: turning modern photographs into throwback pictures from the 1980s.
The trend is hard to miss. Across Instagram and X, users are posting portraits featuring oversized hairstyles, vintage clothes, statement accessories, warm lighting, and the grainy finish associated with old film photographs.
Known as the ChatGPT ’80s photo trend, the craze uses AI image generation to give an ordinary selfie a distinctly retro makeover. Instead of simply adding a filter, users can ask ChatGPT to recreate their photograph while preserving their appearance and changing everything from the hairstyle and clothes to the setting and lighting.
The finished images often look like they belong in an old family album, magazine shoot, or Bollywood film archive. Bouffant hairstyles, aviator sunglasses, colourful outfits, sepia tones, studio backdrops, and subtle film grain are among the details users are adding to their pictures.
The trend has also caught the attention of several well-known Indian personalities.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was among those who joined in, sharing an AI-created version of himself on X. In the image, Goyal appears in a sharp grey suit, white shirt, and aviator sunglasses, with the photograph styled to resemble a 1980s portrait. The faded tones and grainy finish give it the appearance of a photograph taken decades ago.
Vibing to the 80s trend 😎 pic.twitter.com/nvzhrMDg1T
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 8, 2026
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also tried his hand at the trend. His AI portrait shows him standing beside a vintage car in an outfit that fits the era perfectly.
Sharing the image, Rijiju wrote, “Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I’m also forced to 80s nostalgia!”
Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I’m also forced to 80s nostalgia ! pic.twitter.com/iJIg8JmZOz
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 9, 2026
Sports journalist Vikrant Gupta and writer Kumar Vishwas have also shared their own versions, joining the growing list of public figures experimenting with the retro makeover.
Hopping onto the Glorious 80s bandwagon! pic.twitter.com/fztZYZvCc1
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 9, 2026
Just to join the Trend 😁❤️🙏#trend80 pic.twitter.com/JWVmcT0fhG
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) September 9, 2026
Star Sports Kannada took the trend a step further by giving Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli and K L Rahul, an imagined 1980s transformation. The images show how easily the same prompt can be adapted to create a completely different era and visual style.
𝐕𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟖𝟎𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝!😎
ಈ 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 ಲುಕ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರ 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 ಸ್ಟೈಲ್ ನಿಮ್ಗೆ ಇಷ್ಟ ಆಯ್ತು? ಕಾಮೆಂಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ!✍🏻#StarSportsKannada #80sLook pic.twitter.com/oO6DgAQVko
— Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) September 9, 2026
The nostalgia has spread well beyond politicians and journalists, with several celebrities and public figures sharing their own AI-created retro portraits.
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You do not need Photoshop or advanced editing skills to try the trend. ChatGPT can handle most of the transformation if you give it a clear photograph and detailed instructions.
Once you have uploaded your photograph, you can use a prompt like this:
“Reimagine this image as a glamorous 1980s Indian film portrait. Retain the subject’s recognisable facial features and natural skin tone. Add voluminous, softly curled hair, a bold and colourful outfit, statement jewellery, warm studio-style lighting, rich cinematic tones and a subtle vintage film grain. Ensure the final image looks realistic, polished and elegant.”