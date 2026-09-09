What is ChatGPT ’80s photo trend? How to create viral retro AI portraits

You do not need Photoshop or advanced editing skills to try the trend. ChatGPT can handle most of the transformation if you give it a clear photograph and detailed instructions.

After Studio Ghibli-style portraits and AI-generated figurines took over social media, Instagram has found its latest obsession: turning modern photographs into throwback pictures from the 1980s.

The trend is hard to miss. Across Instagram and X, users are posting portraits featuring oversized hairstyles, vintage clothes, statement accessories, warm lighting, and the grainy finish associated with old film photographs.

Known as the ChatGPT ’80s photo trend, the craze uses AI image generation to give an ordinary selfie a distinctly retro makeover. Instead of simply adding a filter, users can ask ChatGPT to recreate their photograph while preserving their appearance and changing everything from the hairstyle and clothes to the setting and lighting.