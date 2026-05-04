US vlogger’s ‘zoom trick’ at Charminar to hide garbage sparks debate on cleanliness: ‘Actual reality of Hyderabad’

Pointing his camera towards the structure, the vlogger jokes, “I zoom so you don’t see the garbage."

A video by a US-based content creator has triggered debate online after he drew attention to the litter around Charminar, one of Hyderabad’s most recognisable landmarks.

Posted on Instagram by a vlogger who goes by @CookSux, the clip shows him near the monument with a local man who urges him to take a closer look. “Now take a proper look. Proper look of Charminar,” the local says. Reacting, the vlogger replies, “Whoa!”

The man then nudges him further: “I mean, besides… can you zoom that?”

Pointing his camera towards the structure, the vlogger jokes, “I zoom so you don’t see the garbage. Ah, now it’s fine. Ah, now it’s fine.” The moment highlights visible trash in the surroundings before the tighter frame hides it.