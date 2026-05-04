US vlogger’s ‘zoom trick’ at Charminar to hide garbage sparks debate on cleanliness: ‘Actual reality of Hyderabad’

A video by a US-based content creator has triggered debate online after he drew attention to the litter around Charminar, one of Hyderabad’s most recognisable landmarks.
Posted on Instagram by a vlogger who goes by @CookSux, the clip shows him near the monument with a local man who urges him to take a closer look. “Now take a proper look. Proper look of Charminar,” the local says. Reacting, the vlogger replies, “Whoa!”
The man then nudges him further: “I mean, besides… can you zoom that?”
Pointing his camera towards the structure, the vlogger jokes, “I zoom so you don’t see the garbage. Ah, now it’s fine. Ah, now it’s fine.” The moment highlights visible trash in the surroundings before the tighter frame hides it.
The video, captioned “How to fix the view instantly” with the overlay “One zoom can change everything” was meant to be lighthearted, but it quickly sparked mixed responses online.
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Some viewers said it pointed to an uncomfortable reality about cleanliness in public spaces, while others treated it as a reminder to do better. One comment read, “Just come after 6 AM you’ll see a completely different side of it, clean and beautiful, no zoom needed.”
Another noted, “The amount of people blaming each other based on their region and religion in the comment section than accepting the fact that 8/10 places are like this or even worse is funny. It shows our mindset towards accountability.”
A third user remarked, “Great job everyone—turning Charminar into a landfill one plastic bag at a time. Truly world-class respect for our own heritage. Maybe the authorities will notice once it’s completely buried in garbage.”
Meanwhile, someone else added, “Garbage is the reality of actual Hyderabad.”
Disclaimer: This story is based on viral social media content and public reactions that have not been independently verified. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only, reflecting online discussions regarding public spaces and civic awareness.