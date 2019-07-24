The best ads celebrating India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2

The successful launch of Indian space agency ISRO’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 has been getting a lot of praise at it prepares to “boldly go where no country has ever gone before — the Moon’s south polar region”. And plenty of brands have also joined in to celebrate the successful launch with ads.

Amul dedicated its latest topical advertisement on the launch, featuring not just the country’s most powerful rocket, GSLV MK-III but ISRO’s chief K Sivan as well. It’s tagline is: “Chanda apna lehrayega!” The cartoon also featured ISRO’s Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover that are to land on the Moon’s surface.

Amul isn’t the only brand celebrating the feat.

Take a look at some of the other creatives that have created a buzz online:

With Chandrayaan-2, India will become only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on Moon. So far, all landings, human as well as non-human, have been in areas close to the Moon’s equator.

Chandrayaan-2 will land at a site where no earlier mission has gone, near the south pole of the Moon. The unexplored territory offers an opportunity for the mission to discover something new. Incidentally, the crashlanding of the MIP from Chandrayaan-1 had happened in the same region of the Moon.

The south pole of the Moon holds the possibility of the presence of water. In addition, this area is also supposed to have ancient rocks and craters that can offer indications on the history of the Moon, and also contain clues to the fossil records of early solar system.

Now, all eyes are set on the lander and rover that are expected to touch down on the Moon’s surface on September 7.