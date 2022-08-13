Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

As India is set to celebrate 75 years of Independence on August 15, Monday, several events have been organised across the country to evoke the spirit of nationalism. Breaking the Guinness World Record, the ‘Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag’ was created by Chandigarh University and the NID Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, on Saturday.

A Guinness World Records (GWR) official confirmed the record which was accomplished with the participation of 5,885 persons.

An ANI tweet quoted GWR official adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar as saying, “The title for this record is ‘Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.’ One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people.”

Chandigarh | The title for this record is ‘Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.’ One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people: Swapnil Dangarikar, GWR Official Adjudicator pic.twitter.com/VmwbsRT0w0 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

In another tweet, a video showing people assembling to form the Tricolour was shared. ANI also mentioned that Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was present at the event. NID Foundation too shared videos and photographs of the event on Instagram.

#WATCH | Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/6jRgnsi5um — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NID Foundation (@nid.foundation)

The central government has organised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to to mark 75 years of Independence. With the campaign, the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to have at least 20 crore flags unfurled atop houses from August 13 to August 15.