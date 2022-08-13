scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

A Guinness World Records (GWR) official confirmed the record which was accomplished with the participation of 5,885 persons. The previous record in the category had been set by the UAE.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 6:04:55 pm
Guinness World Record, largest human image of waving national flag, har ghar tiranga, Meenakshi Lekhi, indian expressNID Foundation also shared videos and photographs from the event on Instagram.

As India is set to celebrate 75 years of Independence on August 15, Monday, several events have been organised across the country to evoke the spirit of nationalism. Breaking the Guinness World Record, the ‘Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag’ was created by Chandigarh University and the NID Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, on Saturday.

A Guinness World Records (GWR) official confirmed the record which was accomplished with the participation of 5,885 persons.

ALSO READ |Tamil Nadu miniature artist places Tricolour in his eye ahead of Independence Day

An ANI  tweet quoted GWR official adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar as saying, “The title for this record is ‘Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.’ One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people.”

In another tweet, a video showing people assembling to form the Tricolour was shared. ANI also mentioned that Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was present at the event. NID Foundation too shared videos and photographs of the event on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NID Foundation (@nid.foundation)

The central government has organised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of  its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to to mark 75 years of Independence. With the campaign, the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to have at least 20 crore flags unfurled atop houses from August 13 to August 15.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 06:04:55 pm

Most Popular

1

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Punjab Speaker Sandhwan, whose guards thrashed truck driver, a Kejriwal a...
Punjab Speaker Sandhwan, whose guards thrashed truck driver, a Kejriwal a...
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal vote, blunt rising AAP
Gujarat polls

With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal vote, blunt rising AAP

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

BJP supporter hurls slipper at Tamil Nadu minister's car

BJP supporter hurls slipper at Tamil Nadu minister's car

Test cricket won't die in my lifetime but who'll be playing it?: Ian Chappell

Test cricket won't die in my lifetime but who'll be playing it?: Ian Chappell

Hoisting flags to NFT collection: How Indians are celebrating I-Day in metaverse

Hoisting flags to NFT collection: How Indians are celebrating I-Day in metaverse

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system
Sujatha Rao writes

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement