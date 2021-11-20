scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
On Gurpurab, Chandigarh man cycles 50km around city creating ‘Ik Onkar’ symbol

Harneet Singh Kharbanda went on a bicycle expedition around the city, cycling through several alleys and lanes to create the pattern of the Sikh holy phrase which translates to 'there is only one God'.

New Delhi
Updated: November 20, 2021 3:46:51 pm
gurupurab, ik onkar, gurpurab, ek onkar, guru nanak, guru nanak jayanti, viral news, chandigarh news, indian expressTo mark Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, a man in Chandigarh travelled around the city to make the scared symbol.

Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Sikhs around the world. To mark the occasion in a special way this year, a Chandigarh resident cycled around the city to create the auspicious ‘Ik Onkar’ pattern.

As the special day was celebrated on November 19, Harneet Singh Kharbanda went above and beyond to pay respect to the founder of Sikhism, riding his bicycle for 50 km through several alleys and lanes in the planned city to create the pattern of the holy phrase which translates to ‘there is only one God’.

Kharbanda shared two images of his route to show the symbol he ‘sketched’ on the city’s streets using a ride-tracking app.

The sacred phrase, which forms the opening words or the Mul Mantar of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib, holds special meaning for all devotees. The innovative manner of celebration has earned the cyclist much praise online.

Born on ‘puranmashi’ of Kattak in 1469, according to the Bikrami calendar, the guru’s birthday is celebrated on the full moon night of the Indian lunar month of Kartik.

On this day, Sikhs from across the world pay their tributes to the Guru who was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan) in 1469. This year marks the 552nd birth anniversary of the revered guru.

