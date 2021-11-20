On Gurpurab, Chandigarh man cycles 50km around city creating ‘Ik Onkar’ symbol

Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Sikhs around the world. To mark the occasion in a special way this year, a Chandigarh resident cycled around the city to create the auspicious ‘Ik Onkar’ pattern.

As the special day was celebrated on November 19, Harneet Singh Kharbanda went above and beyond to pay respect to the founder of Sikhism, riding his bicycle for 50 km through several alleys and lanes in the planned city to create the pattern of the holy phrase which translates to ‘there is only one God’.

Kharbanda shared two images of his route to show the symbol he ‘sketched’ on the city’s streets using a ride-tracking app.

Made ” Ik Onkar ” pattern while cycling in chandigarh today.. 50 km ride. Happy Gurupurab everyone 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7CsX4KjWUq — Harneet Singh Kharbanda (@TraderHarneet) November 19, 2021

The sacred phrase, which forms the opening words or the Mul Mantar of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib, holds special meaning for all devotees. The innovative manner of celebration has earned the cyclist much praise online.

A wonderful and unique way to mark #GuruPurbGuruNanakDevJi today. I’d love to see Sikh cyclists or runners in the UK inspired by it and try to do something similarhttps://t.co/bBXHV2oJXB — Jasvir Singh ਜਸਵੀਰ جسویر जसवीर (@_JasvirSingh) November 19, 2021

It was a fun ride! Happy Gurupurab once again! 🙌 https://t.co/pSUxkeUSKL — Cyclegiri (@cyclegiri) November 19, 2021

Can be done in chandigarh due to its planned roads.

If i go to replicate this in Pune, i ll have to run down in many houses and gutters😅 — Malala Stocks (@MalalaThunberg) November 19, 2021

Waah, paaji Great Creativity 🙏👍👌. Gurparb Diya Kotaan kot vadhai . And Also Farmers Bill vapisy di v — Harpreet Sahni (@hpsahni9) November 19, 2021

Dil Khush kar Diya Bhai. Happy Guruparab. — Saurabh Anand (@saurabhanand49) November 19, 2021

“Ek Omkar Satnam”..Happy Guru Purab sir.. 💐🙏🏻 — Sharad Jadhav (@shinysharad31) November 19, 2021

Wow…innovative way to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti😊👍 — Pratham Pal (@PrathamPal10) November 19, 2021

Creativity at its best Bhaji 👌👌 Waheguru Mehar Kare — Vikas Verma (@vikasverma1410) November 19, 2021

Born on ‘puranmashi’ of Kattak in 1469, according to the Bikrami calendar, the guru’s birthday is celebrated on the full moon night of the Indian lunar month of Kartik.

On this day, Sikhs from across the world pay their tributes to the Guru who was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan) in 1469. This year marks the 552nd birth anniversary of the revered guru.