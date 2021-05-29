Chandigarh doctors’ hilarious rendition of a Hindi classic song leaves netizens delighted

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more health professionals are trying to deal with all their stress and anxiety showing their lighter side very often. Now, two doctors from Chandigarh have taken social media by storm with their jugalbandi.

A duet performance by doctors, identified as Dr Raman Abrol and Dr Biman Saikia, singing a classic hit by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle is widely being shared online across social media platforms, including instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The two medical professionals are seen effortlessly singing ‘Aaja Panchhi Akela Hai’ from the 1957 film Nau Do Gyarah. But it’s not just their musical talent that has impressed people online.

In the clip, while Dr Abrol is seen singing the melodies with utmost passion, Dr Saikia is seen responding with hilarious lines, giving a quirky twist to the old song. In the viral mash-up when Dr Abrol sings the title line of ‘Oo aaja panchi akela hai’, Dr Saikia quips saying, “Bhabi maregi, pichle hafte hi toh miley the (Sister-in-law will scold us, we just met last week).

Reinterpreting the song as an invite to come over for a drinking party between two friends, as he is alone in the house — the funny replies mentioning everything from inhaler to alcohol, has netizens laughing out loud online.

Watch the video here:

The undated video created a huge buzz online and people on the internet thanked the duo for spreading smiles in such trying times. Lauding them not just for their singing talent but also “sizzling chemistry”, many appreciating their efforts, demanded more such videos in the future.