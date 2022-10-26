Watch: Chandigarh cop sings song inspired by Daler Mehndi to spread ‘no parking’ message

Parking your car at undesignated parking spots on the sides of the road may result in the vehicle being towed away by the police. Police personnel raise awareness of parking etiquette from time to time, especially during the festive season when there is a huge rush in markets. In a video going viral, a policeman reportedly from Chandigarh Police is seen using an innovative way to warn commuters from parking their cars on the roadside by singing a song inspired by Daler Mehndi.

Also Read | Dehradun cop’s enthusiastic way of manning traffic wins hearts of netizens

The 33-second video was posted by the Twitter account @igagankhurana on October 23 and it has received more than 1.70 lakh views. Singing a song to the tune of Daler Mehndi’s hit ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’, the turbaned cop in khaki is seen improvising the lyrics to say, “No parking, no parking”.

Watch the video below:

Punjab police at its best. pic.twitter.com/HF1eNPGBhn — Gagan (@igagankhurana) October 23, 2022

“Hahahaha. This is from Chandigarh. This paaji is very famous for singing songs with the same music but different lyrics,” commented a Twitter user. “Trolls apart..this type of policing should be encouraged,” said another. “It is actually so well sung that drivers may halt and listen rather than drive away,” wrote a third.

This isn’t the first time that the policeman identified as ASI Bhupinder Singh has gone viral. In 2019, singer Daler Mehndi had tweeted a video of the cop singing the same song with slightly altered lyrics.

“I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules. Happiness Means Daler Mehndi Celebration Means Daler Mehndi Thank you for your love and Support,” Mehndi had tweeted on October 17, 2019.