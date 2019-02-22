‘Chal Jhootha’: Nagpur and Jaipur Police join Kesari trailer meme-fest

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Kesari garnered a lot of attention online after the first look of the period drama was released. As the trailer of the film, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, was dropped on Thursday, not only the powerful performance of Kumar got everyone talking, the film’s meme-worthy dialogues got desi Twitterati in motion. And now even the cops did not shy away from using it to pass on an important message.

As Kumar’s catchy line “Chal Jhootha” became a top fodder for memes, Nagpur and Jaipur Police too used the dialogue to convey messages to their followers on Twitter.

Nagpur police used the line to warn people not to fall for hoax message of ‘grand prizes’. As many receive text messages to claim the big prize amount won in some context, the cops suggested there is just one “simplest reply ever given” — Chal Jhootha, quoting the line from the film.

Cops in Jaipur issued a bit of advice on drunk-driving using the dialogue. Asking people to not believe when their friends say they are perfectly fine to drive after a few drinks, the police said, “Be a responsible samaritan and book a cab.”

The film is based on the battle where 21 Sikh soldiers fought Afghan invaders in September 1897. The story revolves around the courageous Sikhs who took on 10,000 invaders, and the poignant trailer captured the event and has some pretty powerful dialogues.