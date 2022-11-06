‘Chaiscream’ is the latest on the list of bizarre food combos; watch how it’s made

Chai and ice cream are easily among the most beloved food items in India. Both can be paired with different snacks, but it is not easy to imagine the frozen dessert and the hot beverage together. However, it was probably only a matter of time before chai-flavoured ice cream rolls made their way to the growing list of bizarre food items.

Now, a viral video shows a chef pouring a cup of chai on the cooling pan of an ice cream roll machine. He then proceeds to add milk and chocolate syrup to it and mixes them together. As the mixture freezes, the chef scrapes it out and serves the chai ice cream rolls with a generous topping of chocolate syrup.

The video, posted on Facebook by a popular street food account that goes by the name Mi_nashikkar_, has garnered over 7.5 lakh views and thousands of comments since October 11, 2022.

Many netizens were also spotted calling the preparation ‘chaiscream’. Several of them, however, were not sold on the idea of turning a hot beverage into a frozen dessert. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Chai and ice cream both destroyed successfully”. Another person wrote, “Nowadays people do anything and they think they can sell it and make money nonsense”.