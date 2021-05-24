scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 24, 2021
Most read

This ‘chai-biscuit’ popsicle recipe has netizens confused

It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger a plethora of reactions among netizens. Many seemed to be intrigued by the recipe and commented they would give it a try. Will you?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 24, 2021 6:05:52 pm
chai, chai recipe, chai-biscuit' popsicle recipe, mumbai food blogger chai popsicle recipe viral video, instagarm, reactions. indian express, indian express newsThe video was shared by a Mumbai-based food blogger 'diningwithdhoot', along with a caption that read, "Chai Biscuit Popsicles."

Time and again, people come up with interesting ways to experiment with food, and share the recipes on social media. The latest one doing rounds on the Internet is a popsicle made out of chai and biscuit.

The video was shared by a Mumbai-based food blogger ‘diningwithdhoot’ along with a caption that read, “Chai Biscuit Popsicles. Tag a chai lover cause they are going to love this! The divine combo is even better in this popsicle form. In the clip, the blogger is seen using a packet of Parle-G biscuits and milk cold tea to make a popsicle. Wondering how it turned out? Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger a plethora of reactions among netizens. Many seemed to be intrigued by the recipe and commented that they would surely give it a try. “Looks absolutely amazing good idea,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x