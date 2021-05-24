This ‘chai-biscuit’ popsicle recipe has netizens confused

Time and again, people come up with interesting ways to experiment with food, and share the recipes on social media. The latest one doing rounds on the Internet is a popsicle made out of chai and biscuit.

The video was shared by a Mumbai-based food blogger ‘diningwithdhoot’ along with a caption that read, “Chai Biscuit Popsicles. Tag a chai lover cause they are going to love this! The divine combo is even better in this popsicle form. In the clip, the blogger is seen using a packet of Parle-G biscuits and milk cold tea to make a popsicle. Wondering how it turned out? Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger a plethora of reactions among netizens. Many seemed to be intrigued by the recipe and commented that they would surely give it a try. “Looks absolutely amazing good idea,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.