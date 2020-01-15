Follow Us:
‘Chand Nawab or Amin Hafeez?’ Netizens debate as Pakistani journalist dresses up as emperor

Amin Hafeez, who had earlier gone viral on social media for sitting on a donkey while reporting about animal trade, is in the limelight yet again.

While Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab has been an all-time favourite of netizens for his unique way of reporting news, another journalist from our neighbouring country seems to be catching up.

Amin Hafeez, who had earlier gone viral on social media for sitting on a donkey while reporting about animal trade, has yet again come in the limelight after he dressed up as an emperor for a show on Geo News in Lahore.

The video, which shows Hafeez brandishing a sword while signing off, went viral on social media after it was tweeted by another Pakistani journalist along with a caption that read, “Pakistan famous reporter Amin Hafeez in action.”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over one lakh times, the viral clip has prompted hilarious reactions online, with many comparing Hafeez with Nawab. “Ameen Hafeez will beat Chand Nawab,” wrote a user while sharing the video.

