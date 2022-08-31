CEO’s advice to freshers to work 18 hours a day invites backlash

A LinkedIn post by the CEO of a company advising youngsters to work 18 hours a day, at least for four to five years initially in their career, is facing backlash and being ridiculed. Shantanu Deshpande, CEO and founder of Bombay Shaving Company, posted on LinkedIn Tuesday advising people who are new in a “job to throw yourself into it”.

He also suggested that work-life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation etc is important but not that early in life.

“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years. I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that ‘work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla’ is important. It is, but not that early. That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it. Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it,” he wrote in the post.

See the post below:



The post has received more than 2,600 comments but most of the people criticised the CEO for promoting a “toxic work culture”.

“I hope you will pay your employees for 18 hrs then? Start up owners need to be more responsible with the kind of thoughts & ideas they put out. A toxic work culture can have a devastating impact on an individual’s mental health & quality of life. Glorifying 18 hrs of work is just a sign of an insensitive & sadistic company owner, prioritising profits over his employees’ well being & overall growth. What a bad example to set,” commented a LinkedIn user.

“I never usually comment on anyone’s post but this entire thought process is so toxic. One should never promote toxic work culture,” wrote another. “I will make sure to not buy anything from Bombay shaving company from now on,” shared a third.