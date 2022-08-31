scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

CEO’s advice to freshers to work 18 hours a day invites backlash

Bombay Shaving Company CEO criticised by netizens for promoting a ‘toxic work culture’.

Bombay Shaving Company, CEO, advice, freshers, 18 hours a day, LinkedIn, backlash, toxic work culture, trending, viralThe Bombay Shaving Company’s CEO advised freshers to work 18 hours a day in a LinkedIn post that invited a lot of backlash.

A LinkedIn post by the CEO of a company advising youngsters to work 18 hours a day, at least for four to five years initially in their career, is facing backlash and being ridiculed. Shantanu Deshpande, CEO and founder of Bombay Shaving Company, posted on LinkedIn Tuesday advising people who are new in a “job to throw yourself into it”.

He also suggested that work-life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation etc is important but not that early in life.

Also Read |Man’s LinkedIn post about wife’s battle with cancer inspires netizens

“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years. I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that ‘work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla’ is important. It is, but not that early. That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it. Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it,” he wrote in the post.

See the post below:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

The post has received more than 2,600 comments but most of the people criticised the CEO for promoting a “toxic work culture”.

“I hope you will pay your employees for 18 hrs then? Start up owners need to be more responsible with the kind of thoughts & ideas they put out. A toxic work culture can have a devastating impact on an individual’s mental health & quality of life. Glorifying 18 hrs of work is just a sign of an insensitive & sadistic company owner, prioritising profits over his employees’ well being & overall growth. What a bad example to set,” commented a LinkedIn user.

“I never usually comment on anyone’s post but this entire thought process is so toxic. One should never promote toxic work culture,” wrote another. “I will make sure to not buy anything from Bombay shaving company from now on,” shared a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 12:38:38 pm
Next Story

Explained: NASA’s Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car set on fire

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car set on fire

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar, accused in kidnapping case, shifted

Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar, accused in kidnapping case, shifted

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement