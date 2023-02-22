CEO shares photo of employee dozing off in auto, triggers debate on work culture

Some employees go beyond their call of duty to accomplish tasks that seem impossible. They tend to manage various responsibilities in a firm. But on the flip side, their mental and physical health get compromised.

Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company (BSC), recently posted on LinkedIn about one Shanky Chauhan, head of sales, chief of staff, and head of the people committee at the BSC. The CEO wrote about how committed Chauhan is to his work and added that the latter is considered the “heartbeat of the company”. He also shared a photograph of Chauhan dozing off in an autorickshaw on his way back from work.

Desphpande wrote about Chauhan, “In clutch moments, everyone relies on him. From me to Deepak to management to junior most colleagues. ‘Shanky ko poocho’ is a classic trump card up everyone’s sleeve.- He LOVES the company. His eyes twinkle when he talks about his work, his team, his stores, his distributors, his customers. – I see his team members start copying him. Talking like him, walking like him, working like him. It’s so obvious his impact and inspiration.”

He prompted other entrepreneurs to write about ‘Shankys’ in their respective companies and appreciate such employees. However, the post triggered a debate on work culture. Many users were concerned about Chauhan’s health and urged Deshpande to give him a hike while some others praised his attitude towards work.

A user commented, “Get him some time off. He needs a break.” Another user wrote, “May have helped to use absolutely any other picture of Shanky to show his love / commitment to his job .. the pic chosen to post is clearly sending a very diff message !”

A third user wrote, “Nice and Sweet post , means a lot to all the ‘Shankys’!! Sky is the limit however It’s important to know physical limitations as well !! We need more ‘Shankys’ and inculcate the culture of ownership and belongingness !!”