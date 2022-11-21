Watch: Central Railways demolishes 150-year old bridge in Mumbai

Four years after it was deemed unsafe by an expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, a 150-year-old bridge was finally demolished in Mumbai. The Carnac bridge which connected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Station was disintegrated in a massive operation that lasted for almost 19 hours.

As per the Times of India, the Central Railways employed 500 people to aid in the bridge’s dismantling. The bridge, which spanned across 10 railway tracks, was cut into 44 pieces.

During the deconstruction, six plaques from the bridge that had carvings in Hindi, Gujarati and English, were safely removed so that they can be preserved at CSMT’s heritage section. The bridge’s dismantling caused changes in train schedules and led to traffic at the Dadar, Wadala, Byculla, and LTT stations.

On Sunday, Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS), the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways shared videos of the bridge’s dismantling. These videos were soon reshared across social media.

Commenting on one of Sutar’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “Why didn’t they do this 2 years back when Lockdown was in full force. That was a golden opportunity for Mumbai Local to improve infra such as this”. Another person said, “A piece of old “Bombay,” coming down in pieces!”.

The civic authorities in Mumbai told the media that a bridge replacing the Carnac bridge will be put in place within 19 months. The new bridge will be 70 metres long and 26.5 metres wide and it is currently being constructed at the cost of 49 crores.