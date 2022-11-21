scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Watch: Central Railways demolishes 150-year old bridge in Mumbai

The Carnac bridge which connected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Station was demolished on Sunday.

Carnac bridge Mumbai demolished, bridge demolish Mumbai, 150 year old bridge demolished in Mumbai, Viral video bridge demolish, Railway demolishes 150 year old British era bridge, Indian express

Four years after it was deemed unsafe by an expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, a 150-year-old bridge was finally demolished in Mumbai. The Carnac bridge which connected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Station was disintegrated in a massive operation that lasted for almost 19 hours.

As per the Times of India, the Central Railways employed 500 people to aid in the bridge’s dismantling. The bridge, which spanned across 10 railway tracks, was cut into 44 pieces.

ALSO READ |VIDEO: Watch the 86-yr-old Lake Barkley Bridge crumble in seconds!

During the deconstruction, six plaques from the bridge that had carvings in Hindi, Gujarati and English, were safely removed so that they can be preserved at CSMT’s heritage section. The bridge’s dismantling caused changes in train schedules and led to traffic at the Dadar, Wadala, Byculla, and LTT stations.

On Sunday, Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS), the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways shared videos of the bridge’s dismantling. These videos were soon reshared across social media.

Commenting on one of Sutar’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “Why didn’t they do this 2 years back when Lockdown was in full force. That was a golden opportunity for Mumbai Local to improve infra such as this”. Another person said, “A piece of old “Bombay,” coming down in pieces!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside

The civic authorities in Mumbai told the media that a bridge replacing the Carnac bridge will be put in place within 19 months. The new bridge will be 70 metres long and 26.5 metres wide and it is currently being constructed at the cost of 49 crores.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:14:28 am
Next Story

Pune accident highlights issues related to traffic management, enforcement and infrastructure on highway bypass

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement