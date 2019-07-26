Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor tweets menu for Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

As part of the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was in charge of preparing dinner for the Indian Army at an event held at the Batra Transit Camp in Dras at an elevation of 11600 feet. And a tweet of him at the event is receiving a lot of praise.

Kapoor, one of India’s best-known chefs, tweeted an image of him preparing for the event:

Preparations are on for today’s #KargilVijayDiwas celebration dinner. I have cooked and dined with many dignitaries across the globe, but the feeling of pride in cooking for our armed forces and their families is unparalleled! pic.twitter.com/cH0U6kOcqp — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) July 25, 2019

The tweet also revealed the menu, which consisted of seven items.

The menu features Khadey Masale Ka Kukkad, Makhmali Paneer Anardana, Heeng Harey Dhaniya Ke Aloo, Lalla Mussa Dal, Protein Pulao, Palak Puri & Masala Puri and ended with Kargil Vijay Diwas Kheer.

Many praised Kapoor, who has supervised the menu for visiting foreign dignitaries in the past, for his participation in the event:

The Kargil war was fought between India and Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control.