‘Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?’: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor miffed by cold food served on Air India flight

Air India, which has been in news ever since its takeover by the Tata Group, has bought about 500 new aircraft, making it the largest order by an airline as it seeks to reinvent itself. However, many people have complained about the quality of food served on its flights with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor also voicing his disappointment with the breakfast he was served on a Nagpur-Mumbai flight.

Taking to Twitter, Kapoor complained about being served a cold chicken tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato, and sev sandwich. He was also miffed by the minuscule filling of chopped cabbage and also asked the airline if this is what Indians should eat for breakfast. Kapoor also shared photos of the inflight meal.

Air India responded to Kapoor’s tweet. It said, “Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We’re continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!”

Posted Monday, Kapoor’s tweet has received more than 1,300 likes and it also prompted netizens to share their similar experiences.

“Oh you got much better deal. They served that for domestic travel. See what they served in JFK DEL flight. First one is rotten fish. Second one Biriyani with Dal. Don’t know to which culinary school that great cook went. And they give canned response and nothing will change,” commented a user.

“That’s really shocking. There was a time I used to prefer @airindiain food to that served by other airlines,” another said.

A lot of people giving Sanjeev Kapoor hate for this.

“A lot of people giving Sanjeev Kapoor hate for this. But at almost the same price, Vistara serves much better meals. From the cutlery, this looks like Business Class, and yes, therefore, it is apalling. Now that Tata owns AirIndia, this can be rectified quickly,” another user said. “Glad that some renowned chef is finally saying this,” posted yet another.

“I disagree. I flew Air India Express yesterday from DEL-DXB. Meal was amazing (prebooked veg lunch). Even got a complementary snack box even after having a paid meal and atleast 4 bottles of water. Air India is getting undue criticism,” a netizen tweeted in support of the airline.