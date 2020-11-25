The many jokes and memes about celebrities posting vacation pics from Maldives

With sarcastic takes and hilarious memes, hashtag #Maldives has created a buzz on Twitter as well but not giving others holiday goals.

Many celebrities and social media influencers have been posting pictures of their vacations in the Maldives, and it has prompted others on social media to come up with memes and jokes about this trend.

Multiple celebrities have been posting images of their visit to Maldives over the past few weeks. This prompted many people stranded at home to respond by sharing memes and jokes on Twitter about how they feel.

There was also criticism about celebrities flaunting their wealth during an economic recession. Some also questioned if the island nation is offering special discounts that is attracting the high-profile tourists from India.

Conversations among rich people about Maldives 🇲🇻🏖 pic.twitter.com/KPcxmbVFGv — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) November 23, 2020

BREAKING – Maldives is planning to change its name to Bandra…after frequent rush of Bollywood celebs to its islands. — Zoomie… (@iamZoomie) November 24, 2020

Why are all celebs in Maldives? They have some discount offer going on or what? — Shilpa (@cyanramblings) November 23, 2020

Everybody is going to Maldives and I can’t even go to my college, wtf bro!!!#Maldives — Shubham Danny (@iDonnUnderstand) November 23, 2020

what is with everyone going to Maldives? here my mom doesn’t even let me eat bahar ka food. — prisha🦋 (@prisha_patni4) November 23, 2020

Maldives exists

Le bollywood celebs: pic.twitter.com/7PWRZTYz6K — Rahul (@imrahulrs) November 24, 2020

Starlets going to Maldives. pic.twitter.com/jyFDnwVghT — Saurabh Rathore 🌗 (@SauReal) November 23, 2020

Bollywood stars off to Maldives ✈️ pic.twitter.com/2tPNHk0fNG — Vishal Ghandat (@vishalghandat1) November 23, 2020

Indian celebrities going to Maldives pic.twitter.com/H4KdU6g7Z5 — Chandan 🇮🇳 (@TilaiyanCKS) November 23, 2020

Me thinking of going to Maldives seeing celebs pic on internet

Meanwhile my gareebi: pic.twitter.com/wY0GvHMkN2 — Adolfina (@alpha_adolfina) November 23, 2020

People of Maldives waiting for Coronavirus to reach their country so the influx of Bollywood Celebrities would finally stop pic.twitter.com/7W27w6hhY3 — Mohcastic (@Mohcastic) November 24, 2020

When Instagram feed is filled with celebrities taking a dip in Maldives!! pic.twitter.com/SuU7tQp6Zo — Vanita (@ChaiPeCharcha__) November 23, 2020

After the NCB ED CBI in Action

Whole Bollywood Travling to Maldives Meanwhile

NCB ED CBI 🤣😂😅🤣🤣👏

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 pic.twitter.com/Qe9BW3NGTd — Sαмα∂нαη Ƙнαη∂αgℓє #UCC 🅙 (@twiiit_sam) November 23, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd