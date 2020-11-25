scorecardresearch
The many jokes and memes about celebrities posting vacation pics from Maldives

Many celebrities have been posting images of their visit to Maldives over the past few weeks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 25, 2020 3:27:38 pm
maldives, celebrity holiday maldives, bollywood stars in maldives, pandemic maldives vacation, celebrities maldives vacation memes, funny news, indian express, entertainment newsWith sarcastic takes and hilarious memes, hashtag #Maldives has created a buzz on Twitter as well but not giving others holiday goals.

Many celebrities and social media influencers have been posting pictures of their vacations in the Maldives, and it has prompted others on social media to come up with memes and jokes about this trend.

Multiple celebrities have been posting images of their visit to Maldives over the past few weeks. This prompted many people stranded at home to respond by sharing memes and jokes on Twitter about how they feel.

There was also criticism about celebrities flaunting their wealth during an economic recession. Some also questioned if the island nation is offering special discounts that is attracting the high-profile tourists from India.

