Watch: Woman has close shave as building comes crashing down in Hyderabad

A woman had a narrow escape when a decrepit building in Hyderabad collapsed just inches away from her.

A CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a Burqa-clad woman walking on the road in Hyderabad when the building crashes on to the ground in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, the woman managed to hurriedly steer herself away from the location unhurt.

Following the collapse of the house, which is located adjoining the famous Akkanna Madanna Temple in Moghalpura, the authorities demolished the entire structure, the News Minute reported.

The authorities confirmed that there was no casualty reported after the collapse of the house. “The house collapsed at around 5:30 pm. The building has been vacant for around two and a half year now. The woman seen in the CCTV footage escaped unhurt,” Moghalpura Station House Officer A Ravi Kumar told the news website.

