scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read

CCTV footage captures RPF constable saving woman from coming under train

The incident took place at Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 6:07:01 pm
Railway staff rescues pregnant woman, RPF personnel rescues woman boarding moving train, RPF Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station, Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station Uttar Pradesh, Indian expressThe RPF employee in the video has been identified as constable Narpal Singh.

On Friday, the official Twitter account of North Central Railway shared a spine-chilling CCTV footage that showed how a Railway Protection Force (RPF) worker saved a pregnant woman from coming under a train.

The CCTV footage, which was recorded at the Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, showed a woman running towards the train, while a man holding a baby was running beside her.

ALSO READ |Watch: Woman saved in nick of time by RPF personnel

In an attempt to catch the train, the woman leaps towards the door of a coach but before she could board it, she slips and her feet get stuck in the gap between the train and the platform. While she clings to the coach’s door, her lower body gets dragged along the moving train. Fortunately, an RPF worker who is stationed at the platform rushes to her aid and skilfully pulls her back to safety.

While sharing this video, the North Central Railway urged people to not board moving trains as it can be dangerous.

The RPF employee in the video has been identified as constable Narpal Singh. The video, showing his prompt and heroic act, has been viewed over 24,000 times.

Best of Express Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of CanadaPremium
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of Canada
IAS officer son death: The discrepanciesPremium
IAS officer son death: The discrepancies
Newsmaker | RB Sreekumar, a decorated cop on the wrong side of Modi govtPremium
Newsmaker | RB Sreekumar, a decorated cop on the wrong side of Modi govt
More Premium Stories >>

This is not the first time that railway staff rescued a person who was trying to board a moving train. In April, Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, saved a passenger from falling between the platform and railway tracks at Mumbai Central Railway Station after the passenger slipped in an attempt to board a moving train.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement