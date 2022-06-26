CCTV footage captures RPF constable saving woman from coming under train

On Friday, the official Twitter account of North Central Railway shared a spine-chilling CCTV footage that showed how a Railway Protection Force (RPF) worker saved a pregnant woman from coming under a train.

The CCTV footage, which was recorded at the Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, showed a woman running towards the train, while a man holding a baby was running beside her.

In an attempt to catch the train, the woman leaps towards the door of a coach but before she could board it, she slips and her feet get stuck in the gap between the train and the platform. While she clings to the coach’s door, her lower body gets dragged along the moving train. Fortunately, an RPF worker who is stationed at the platform rushes to her aid and skilfully pulls her back to safety.

While sharing this video, the North Central Railway urged people to not board moving trains as it can be dangerous.

The RPF employee in the video has been identified as constable Narpal Singh. The video, showing his prompt and heroic act, has been viewed over 24,000 times.

This is not the first time that railway staff rescued a person who was trying to board a moving train. In April, Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, saved a passenger from falling between the platform and railway tracks at Mumbai Central Railway Station after the passenger slipped in an attempt to board a moving train.