As government cancels CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Twitter erupts with memes

Twitterati put their most creative minds forward to celebrate. (Source: Twitter)

In a meeting with Union ministers, cabinet secretary and other stakeholders, PM Narendra Modi Tuesday decided that Class 12 board exams will not be held this year. The news was met with jubilation and relief across the internet. Naturally, Twitter’s most creative minds came online to celebrate the joyous announcement.

The decision was taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and it was decided that CBSE would take steps to evaluate Class 12 students as per well-defined criteria.

“Health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “Anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end…Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” it said.

Netizens across the country came to Twitter to display a rib-tickling response to this declaration. Here, take a look at some:

Class 12 students after getting news of cancellation #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/5KLkyqLAbe — Aryan Nandel (@iaryannandal) June 1, 2021

#cbseboardexams

Class 12 exams cancelled!!

Students be like : pic.twitter.com/AL1He1ij3L — Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) June 1, 2021

PM Modi just announced that CBSE 12th boards exams will be CANCELLED. Students who passed out last year:#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/ZkmSI4IgXF — Swarnjeet Nath Tiwary (@Swarnjeet_6402) June 1, 2021

#CBSENews #cbseboardexams The person who didn’t prepared for the exam of 12th Board rn be like pic.twitter.com/UczO6zSGeN — Mask Phen Lo😷😷 (@RachitNawal) June 1, 2021

11th class students after 10th and class 12 exams got cancelled #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/zL28SA57JK — प्रेम सिंह चौहान (@prem_singh420) June 1, 2021

Those who scored less marks in preboards –

#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/buayZb78QR — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) June 1, 2021