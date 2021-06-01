scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Most read

As government cancels CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Twitter erupts with memes

Netizens aced the meme game soon after a meeting chaired by PM Modi decided to scrap the Class 12 board exams this year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2021 9:06:04 pm
cbse class 12 board exams cancelled, exams cancelled, board exams, class 12 exams, cbse class 12, cbse exams cancelled, exams, trending news, Indian Express newsTwitterati put their most creative minds forward to celebrate. (Source: Twitter)

In a meeting with Union ministers, cabinet secretary and other stakeholders, PM Narendra Modi Tuesday decided that Class 12 board exams will not be held this year. The news was met with jubilation and relief across the internet. Naturally, Twitter’s most creative minds came online to celebrate the joyous announcement.

The decision was taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and it was decided that CBSE would take steps to evaluate Class 12 students as per well-defined criteria.

“Health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “Anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end…Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” it said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens across the country came to Twitter to display a rib-tickling response to this declaration. Here, take a look at some:

 

 

 

 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 01: Latest News

Advertisement