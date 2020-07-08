scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19

As CBSE reduces exam syllabus for Classes 9 to 12, here is how students reacted

In a tweet, Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2020 1:35:03 pm
CBSE cuts Class XI syllabus twitter reactions, cbse, cbse exam date, trending While the news surely brought respite among students preparing for the exams, it also triggered a meme fest on social media. (Source: Twitter)

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the academic calendar, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent to ease the burden on students.

The development comes on the heels of the CISCE also announcing a reduction in syllabus for secondary and senior secondary students by 25 per cent.

While the news brought respite among students preparing for the exams, it also triggered a meme fest on social media, with many celebrating the latest announcement. Here, take a look:

