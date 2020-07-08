As CBSE reduces exam syllabus for Classes 9 to 12, here is how students reacted

While the news surely brought respite among students preparing for the exams, it also triggered a meme fest on social media. (Source: Twitter) While the news surely brought respite among students preparing for the exams, it also triggered a meme fest on social media. (Source: Twitter)

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the academic calendar, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent to ease the burden on students.

In a tweet, Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th.”

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

The development comes on the heels of the CISCE also announcing a reduction in syllabus for secondary and senior secondary students by 25 per cent.

While the news brought respite among students preparing for the exams, it also triggered a meme fest on social media, with many celebrating the latest announcement. Here, take a look:

#CBSE reduces syllabus for academic year 2020-2021

Meanwhile students of 2019-2020: pic.twitter.com/GXHbDmkbiW — arey! PRINCE (@Pita_shri) July 7, 2020

#CBSE cut syllabus for current academic year Batch 2020-21 to previous year Batch : pic.twitter.com/RIDB52QWsw — 🦋 Sakshi Negi 🦋 (@SakshiNegi_7) July 7, 2020

#CBSE

Toppers when they realise they have to study 70% of total syllabus pic.twitter.com/Sw7eK8VKBl — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE

90s kids after Jee/Neet postponed, 10th/12th exams cancelled and now 30% cbse syllabus reduce pic.twitter.com/gnUb2i21n4 — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE reduce sallybus

Toppers are shouting Meanwhile me to toppers – pic.twitter.com/WjfLHJ76Pp — Nikhil Mishra ✍️ (@niks__712) July 7, 2020

#CBSE reduced syllabus… Le * Topper to Backbenchers – pic.twitter.com/0uZZ3lVL36 — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 7, 2020

