CBSE plans two Board exams for class 10 and 12, Twitter doubles down on memes

July 6, 2021 2:46:15 pm
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 5 announced a new assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022 and the move has prompted a slew of reactions online. The board, in a notification issued on Monday, said it will reduce the syllabus and bifurcate the academic session into two terms, with exams at the end of each.
Term I exams will be held in November-December 2021, in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.
Term II exams will be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the Board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats. However, the notification also said “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations”, Term II exams too will be in the form of 90-minute MCQ papers.
As soon as the news of “double boards” broke on the internet, netizens flocked to Twitter, sharing opinions on the matter. While many shared their disappointment and frustration, students who graduated “just in time” to escape the double boards shared memes and jokes on the matter.
Take a look at some of the best reactions under the trending hashtag #CBSE:
10th and 12th students rn:#CBSE #cbseboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/BEhsgEYMBC
— Dhairya Saini (@DhairyaSaini9) July 6, 2021
Me: after completing my assignment and opening Twitter
Meanwhile CBSE : #CBSE # board exam pic.twitter.com/UMC6jVqhzq
— ANKIT SINGH (@ANKITSI52858853) July 6, 2021
#CBSE
Cancels boards for 2 grades
Conducts 2 boards for one grade. pic.twitter.com/YmMRswFQzS
— Shrijan Prasad (@SrijanPrasad2) July 6, 2021
Me in total confusion whether i should be happy or sad after the cbse announcement!!! #CBSE pic.twitter.com/0GynJ8PS8r
— BTS_ARMY 💜 (@BTS_supporters7) July 5, 2021
Me after watching new pattern of #CBSE for board’s. pic.twitter.com/HLJBPeDn7X
— Akshaj Soni (@akshaj_soni_) July 6, 2021
#CBSE announced double examination for 10th & 12th 2021-2022 batch .
le 2020-2021 students : pic.twitter.com/pXMtXMpuW8
— Akriti 🇮🇳 (@aa_kriti_) July 6, 2021
#CBSE to 10th and 12th pic.twitter.com/i0Imu1pw4L
— Gunu (@Gunpreet_kaur_) July 5, 2021
*CBSE Board Exam 2022 Will Be Held In 2 Parts, On Reduced Syllabus
CBSE students rn : pic.twitter.com/OuR4YhplIi
— Shivangi Tomar (@Shivangitomar22) July 5, 2021
Students after knowing about MCQs type questions in Term-1#CBSE pic.twitter.com/rM1WDZjNWe
— Pranav Raj (@pranav_raj07) July 5, 2021
Me and the Bois copying Cash Flow MCQs in boards with hand cricket signs#CBSE pic.twitter.com/9MKANvvA0X
— UjanSarkar (@SarkarUjan) July 5, 202
#CBSE
Cancels boards for 2 grades
Conducts 2 boards for one grade. pic.twitter.com/HKikuE8xZF
— Harsh Phoujadar (@HPhoujadar) July 5, 2021
Me (like any other student) planning to study from December for boards..
Le CBSE : Announced one of the 2 board exams In November- December. 🌚🙂#CBSE #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/jDGNX6E5i5
— Aastha Priya🇮🇳 (@AasthaPriya5) July 5, 2021
For the academic year 2020-2021, the Board had tried to continue with its existing final evaluation system but had to ultimately cancel the exams for both Class 10 and 12 and is currently computing the final results of students based on examinations conducted earlier, practical exams and internal assessments.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-