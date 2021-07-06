CBSE plans two Board exams for class 10 and 12, Twitter doubles down on memes

While many shared their disappointment and frustration, students who graduated “just in time” to escape the double boards shared memes and jokes on the matter.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 5 announced a new assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022 and the move has prompted a slew of reactions online. The board, in a notification issued on Monday, said it will reduce the syllabus and bifurcate the academic session into two terms, with exams at the end of each.

Term I exams will be held in November-December 2021, in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.

Term II exams will be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the Board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats. However, the notification also said “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations”, Term II exams too will be in the form of 90-minute MCQ papers.

As soon as the news of “double boards” broke on the internet, netizens flocked to Twitter, sharing opinions on the matter. While many shared their disappointment and frustration, students who graduated “just in time” to escape the double boards shared memes and jokes on the matter.

Take a look at some of the best reactions under the trending hashtag #CBSE:

Me: after completing my assignment and opening Twitter Meanwhile CBSE : #CBSE # board exam pic.twitter.com/UMC6jVqhzq — ANKIT SINGH (@ANKITSI52858853) July 6, 2021

#CBSE

Cancels boards for 2 grades

Conducts 2 boards for one grade. pic.twitter.com/YmMRswFQzS — Shrijan Prasad (@SrijanPrasad2) July 6, 2021

Me in total confusion whether i should be happy or sad after the cbse announcement!!! #CBSE pic.twitter.com/0GynJ8PS8r — BTS_ARMY 💜 (@BTS_supporters7) July 5, 2021

Me after watching new pattern of #CBSE for board’s. pic.twitter.com/HLJBPeDn7X — Akshaj Soni (@akshaj_soni_) July 6, 2021

#CBSE announced double examination for 10th & 12th 2021-2022 batch .

le 2020-2021 students : pic.twitter.com/pXMtXMpuW8 — Akriti 🇮🇳 (@aa_kriti_) July 6, 2021

#CBSE *CBSE Board Exam 2022 Will Be Held In 2 Parts, On Reduced Syllabus CBSE students rn : pic.twitter.com/OuR4YhplIi — Shivangi Tomar (@Shivangitomar22) July 5, 2021

Students after knowing about MCQs type questions in Term-1#CBSE pic.twitter.com/rM1WDZjNWe — Pranav Raj (@pranav_raj07) July 5, 2021

Me and the Bois copying Cash Flow MCQs in boards with hand cricket signs#CBSE pic.twitter.com/9MKANvvA0X — UjanSarkar (@SarkarUjan) July 5, 202

#CBSE

Cancels boards for 2 grades

Conducts 2 boards for one grade. pic.twitter.com/HKikuE8xZF — Harsh Phoujadar (@HPhoujadar) July 5, 2021

Me (like any other student) planning to study from December for boards..

Le CBSE : Announced one of the 2 board exams In November- December. 🌚🙂#CBSE #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/jDGNX6E5i5 — Aastha Priya🇮🇳 (@AasthaPriya5) July 5, 2021

For the academic year 2020-2021, the Board had tried to continue with its existing final evaluation system but had to ultimately cancel the exams for both Class 10 and 12 and is currently computing the final results of students based on examinations conducted earlier, practical exams and internal assessments.