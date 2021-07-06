scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
CBSE plans two Board exams for class 10 and 12, Twitter doubles down on memes

The board, in a notification issued on Monday, said it will reduce the syllabus, bifurcating the academic session into two terms, with exams at the end of each.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2021 2:46:15 pm
CBSE, CBSE board exam 2021-22, CBSE assessment, CBSE two board exams for class 10 and 12, Twitter reactions, memes, CBSE board exam memes, CBSE new assessment scheme, new assessment scheme 2021-22, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many shared their disappointment and frustration, students who graduated “just in time” to escape the double boards shared memes and jokes on the matter.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 5 announced a new assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022 and the move has prompted a slew of reactions online. The board, in a notification issued on Monday, said it will reduce the syllabus and bifurcate the academic session into two terms, with exams at the end of each.

Term I exams will be held in November-December 2021, in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.

Term II exams will be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the Board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats. However, the notification also said “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations”, Term II exams too will be in the form of 90-minute MCQ papers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As soon as the news of “double boards” broke on the internet, netizens flocked to Twitter, sharing opinions on the matter. While many shared their disappointment and frustration, students who graduated “just in time” to escape the double boards shared memes and jokes on the matter.

Take a look at some of the best reactions under the trending hashtag #CBSE:

For the academic year 2020-2021, the Board had tried to continue with its existing final evaluation system but had to ultimately cancel the exams for both Class 10 and 12 and is currently computing the final results of students based on examinations conducted earlier, practical exams and internal assessments.

