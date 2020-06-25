Memes flood social media after CBSE cancels remaining board exams

Social media was abuzz following the decision to cancel pending board exams. Social media was abuzz following the decision to cancel pending board exams.

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court Thursday that it has decided not to conduct the pending exams for class 10 and class 12 that were scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15. While exams for class 10 students are cancelled, the board said that exams can be conducted for class 12 students who opt for it as soon as conditions are conducive. The announcement prompted plenty of reactions on social media.

As of now, class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the last three school exams. They can also appear for the board exam at a later date if they want to improve their marks.

The Supreme Court asked the central government and the CBSE to issue a fresh notification regarding Class 12 examinations and to clarify on the status of state board exams. This came after the state governments in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu said they would be unable to conduct the examinations due to the pandemic.

As soon as the decision became public, #CBSE dominated trends on Twitter.

The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) also decided to cancel the remaining class 10 and 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July. The CISCE had earlier given students a choice to opt-out of the board exam. Students can opt to have their results tabulated based on their performance in their school’s pre-board exams.

Earlier, the government of Andhra Pradesh had decided to cancel the SSC and intermediate first, second year supplementary exams. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced that the government had taken this decision due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

