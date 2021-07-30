CBSE Class 12th Result: Board and netizens cheer with memes as record 99.37% students pass

Over 1.5 lakh students scored more than 90 per cent in the CBSE Class !2 results.

After a long anxious wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 results at 2 pm. While the pandemic has been difficult for all, students particularly suffered a lot during this period. The senior secondary exam results have been declared based on an alternative marking scheme after the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBSE board kicked off things on social media with yet another meme. After Chellam Sir meme, they used a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge meme to announce the time of the results, leaving netizens in splits.

It shared Bilkul Risk Ni Lene Ka scene featuring Paresh Rawal, a popular Hera Pheri meme, reminding students to keep all necessary information ready to check their marks.

Of course, the education board wasn’t the only one to have a blast with memes. Even before the results were announced, netizens started sharing memes capturing the mood of students.

However, as the results were announced with very high 99.37 pass percentage, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than previous year’s 88.8 per cent, netizens couldn’t stop cracking up. While over 70,000 students secured more than 95% marks, more than 1.5 lakh students got 90 per cent.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to the CBSE 12 results:

Last month the CBSE announced the marking scheme for evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1. As per the finalised marking scheme, students were assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12.

The evaluation strategy consisted of a total of three parts – Class 10 component (30%) based on best 3 performing subjects in Board exams, Class 11 component (30%) will be based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40%) based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board.