CBSE Class 12th Result 2019: How people are reacting to toppers scoring 499 out of 500

On social media, people shared “life-hacks” for students to keep nosy relatives at bay. They also shared hilarious memes and jokes, on what results mean for students.

Tweeple were mighty impressed by the two girls who scored 499 and speculated where did the examiners cut the remaining one marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Thursday after the sudden announcement of the result date left students and parents scrambling. After results were made available on the board’s website from 1 pm, #CBSE started dominating trends across social media, with Netizens sharing their best wishes for students as well as memes that could bring a smile on their faces.

In total, 83.4 per cent of students who wrote the examination this year passed it. The top position was shared by two girls from Uttar Pradesh—Hansika Shukla from DPS Meerut Road in Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from SD public School of Ghaziabad—both of whom scored a whopping 499 marks out of 500!

Sample these:

According to the board, girls outshone boys by a whopping 9 per cent in CBSE class 12 results. While 88.7 per cent of girls cleared the exam successfully, the number was 79.4 per cent for boys.

The top-performing region in the class 12 results was Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala with a pass percentage of 98.2 per cent. The second was the Chennai region where the pass percentage was 92.93 per cent, and with a pass percentage of 91.87 per cent, the Delhi region was in third place.

