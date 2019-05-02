CBSE Class 12th Result 2019: How people are reacting to toppers scoring 499 out of 500

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Thursday after the sudden announcement of the result date left students and parents scrambling. After results were made available on the board’s website from 1 pm, #CBSE started dominating trends across social media, with Netizens sharing their best wishes for students as well as memes that could bring a smile on their faces.

In total, 83.4 per cent of students who wrote the examination this year passed it. The top position was shared by two girls from Uttar Pradesh—Hansika Shukla from DPS Meerut Road in Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from SD public School of Ghaziabad—both of whom scored a whopping 499 marks out of 500!

On social media, people shared “life-hacks” for students to keep nosy relatives at bay. They also shared hilarious memes and jokes, on what results mean for students.

Sample these:

CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks this year. Waiting for their parents to scold them for losing that one mark. #CBSE — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 2, 2019

CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks. NASA news – This is beyond science. #CBSE — Akash rout (@akash_rout_007) May 2, 2019

499/500 seriously , 1 mark deducted for Vidyarthi Kalyan Cess . Haha #CBSE — Vivek Sharma (@vvkofficial) May 2, 2019

*12th standard CBSE result out* Relatives at the door: pic.twitter.com/EIZ83gQy8B — Dekho_Lucifer_Aaya (@God_KaFavourite) May 2, 2019

Relatives – or beta result agya kya rah

Me – #CBSE pic.twitter.com/1AVnG0ZXM4 — Mohitweets (@mohit_nangru) May 2, 2019

JEE result – Monday night.

CBSE Board result – Thursday afternoon. CBSE Guys- pic.twitter.com/IhUl9CiJrV — Sarthak Mishra🔥 (@thememezaada) May 2, 2019

Woh website pe result dekh rahe ho..

*Every CBSE 12th student – pic.twitter.com/ZWYM8Mbgd1 — Shreya Singh Bisen (@kinnshukkk) May 2, 2019

Meanwhile students after hearing #CBSE just declared Class 12 board results 🤪🙊 pic.twitter.com/V7Mz3JG2tm — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 2, 2019

#CBSE results announced, & please stay at safe distance from “Sharma ji Ka Ladka” 😹😹 — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 2, 2019

#CBSE declared result.

Dost phone nhi utha rhe pic.twitter.com/EGgCYIUsL5 — Sourav Jha (@SouravJ84501356) May 2, 2019

Best protection for students to stay safe from neighbours after #CBSE results. pic.twitter.com/pab2WIp3yq — Phenomenal_One 🇮🇳 (@kingslayer112) May 2, 2019

Me: When Exam is Over Vs When Result is declared!#CBSEresult pic.twitter.com/OmHNJSkhIM — TiD (@torchindark) May 2, 2019

According to the board, girls outshone boys by a whopping 9 per cent in CBSE class 12 results. While 88.7 per cent of girls cleared the exam successfully, the number was 79.4 per cent for boys.

The top-performing region in the class 12 results was Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala with a pass percentage of 98.2 per cent. The second was the Chennai region where the pass percentage was 92.93 per cent, and with a pass percentage of 91.87 per cent, the Delhi region was in third place.