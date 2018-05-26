CBSE Class 12 result 2018: Meghna Srivastava scored 499/500; Netizens wonder where she left the 1 mark

CBSE Class 12 result 2018: Meghna Srivastava topped the exam with 99.8 per cen, but Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes. (Source: Meghna Srivastava/Facebook) CBSE Class 12 result 2018: Meghna Srivastava topped the exam with 99.8 per cen, but Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes. (Source: Meghna Srivastava/Facebook)

Outshining other students of Class 12, Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam with 99.8 per cent. She scored 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper. Srivastava who is a student of Step by Step school in Sec-132, Taj Expressway scored 100 in History, Geography, Psychology, Economics and 99 at English core.

ALSO READ | CBSE 12th result 2018: ‘My result is my result, none of your result,’ Twitterati suggest students to keep relatives away

It is true that these kind of numbers are really unbelievable and come after a lot of hard work. But, Netizens can see things that generally people miss out on. While the country celebrated Srivastava’s 499 marks, Twitterverse was busy comparing it with sale discount of Rs 1 to make it Rs 499. Not just that, they even wondered where she missed the one mark, or was it because of the famous ‘Apsara’ pencil?

Here are some of the reactions.

Meghna Srivastava tops CBSE Class 12 exam with 499/500 marks. #CBSEResult2018 pic.twitter.com/rG0xlOVYHf — Shivaji Bajpai (@ShivajiThinks) May 26, 2018

Meghna Srivastava is India topper with 499 marks out of 500#CBSEResult2018 pic.twitter.com/QQ8KIOMSzz — Flo Wrene (@3lectronegative) May 26, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meghna Srivastava has scored 499/500 in class 12 boards. RIP relatives. — Hrithik🍕 (@hrithik_says) May 26, 2018

Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500.. a moment of silence for her relatives & neighbours 🙏#CBSEResult2018 #CBSEResult #CBSE — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 26, 2018

CBSE 12th topper #MeghnaSrivastava from #Ghaziabad has scored 499/500. And in our time we used to be happy “sirf 10 marks ka paper nahin aata tha”. 😓😓😓😓😓😓

1 mark only😂😂left#CBSEResult2018 — 🌸Nidhi Rai🌸🎬Exams☺BreakTime✌ (@NidhiLovesGod) May 26, 2018

Sorry to hear that Meghna Srivastava lost 1 mark!☺️ #CBSEResult2018 — ritesh somani (@riteshsomani) May 26, 2018

Now it’s the time for all the Meghna(s),MeghnaGulzar(Razee), MeghanMarkel(Royal princess) n Meghana Srivastava(CBSe class 12 topper) — Jyoti Batu (@JyotiBatu) May 26, 2018

What are your thoughts on her unbelievable score? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd