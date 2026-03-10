CBSE Class 12 Maths paper ‘rickrolls’ students: QR code leads to 1987 music video

As of now, the CBSE has not released an official statement about the QR link (Image source: Screengrab from YouTube)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) went viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons after a QR code allegedly printed on the question paper of the Class 12 Mathematics board examination directed students to a viral video of British singer Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

The Mathematics exam was held on March 9 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. These QR codes are reportedly included for verification purposes or to provide exam-related information.

However, several students claimed that the QR code redirected them to the well-known 1987 music video. The song is famously associated with the long-running internet prank known as ‘Rickrolling’, where people are tricked into opening the video under the impression that it leads to something important.