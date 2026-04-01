CBSE history paper QR code leads to Orry, internet says ‘exams just got way too Gen Z’; watch

CBSE exams are trending for reasons that go well beyond marks this year. After the Class 12 mathematics paper grabbed attention for a QR code that allegedly redirected users to Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley, it’s now the history paper stirring up a fresh wave of chatter online.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 history exam on March 30, 2026, noticed something unusual: scanning the QR code on the question paper reportedly led them to search results for Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry. Videos capturing this moment quickly made their way to social media, turning what’s usually a routine exam feature into a viral talking point.

Check out the videos:

Before they rickrolled everyone, now @cbseindia29 has printed Influencer ORRY on CBSE History question paper lmao 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mgutX9CmOO — Rithvik K (@BngRithvik) March 31, 2026

The buzz didn’t stop with students. Orry himself joined the trend, recreating a viral moment inspired by Ananya Panday, who once reacted to seeing her face on a Diwali cracker packet.

In the clip posted on his Instagram, Orry is seen relaxing at Boney Kapoor’s house while Khushi Kapoor shows the question paper on camera. Hearing about it, he reacts, “What is that?” before taking a closer look. As he realises what’s going on, he says, “Oh my gosh, I am on the CBSE exam paper.”

The video then cuts to Boney Kapoor, who quips, “If you have made it to the CBSE exam paper, you have arrived.” Orry scans the QR code himself, which leads straight to his Google results. Clearly amused, he adds, “This is my dream.”

Throughout the video, a clip of Ananya Panday’s earlier reaction plays alongside, drawing a humorous parallel. The caption sums it up neatly: “CBSE paper is the new phuljadi packet.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

The internet, unsurprisingly, has been loving it. The post quickly gained traction, with users and celebrities chiming in. Ananya herself commented, “Still not as cool me.” Another Instagram user wrote, “This is the most jealous I’ve ever been of you, this is MY dream.” Others joked about the paper’s vibe, with one comment reading, “CBSE Question Maker is Quite Gen Z,” while another wrote, “My sis came after giving this exam and she was like uh what a paper. And when we scanned the code to know more DAMN. I m still getting laughter attacks.”