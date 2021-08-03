CBSE Class 10th Results: Netizens use memes to congratulate students

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE announced the 10th board results on Tuesday at 12 pm. While the pandemic has been difficult for all students, more than 57,000 managed to score above 95 per cent and above in the 10th board exams.

Although the 10th board exams were scheduled to begin from May 4, due to the overwhelming Covid-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the exams were cancelled and the results were prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

As the result date was suddenly announced, it took students and parents by surprise. The board informed all by only a tweet hours prior to declaration of the results. It left students in a frenzy online, who tried to summarise their feelings using funny yet relatable memes.

A total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams, of which results of 20,97,128 students have been released. A total of 16,639 students’ results are under process, dates of their result release will be announced later.

Many took to Twitter to make fun of the relatives calling to ask for results. And when results were out, not just netizens, even brands like Myntra took to Twitter to congratulate students on their result.

Two outcomes of #CBSEClass10result be like: Chalo beta shopping kara du tumhe 🙂 Aj se shopping bandh 🙃@zomato @swiggy_in Mithai ka ap dekh lena 😋😋 — Myntra (@myntra) August 3, 2021

#CBSEClass10result #CBSE

My relatives

Being happy Them after

That they’ll taunt Finding that I

Me for my. Scored 95%+

Results because

I’m #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/7Me4ryukWy — Min Yoonji (@elmariajin_meme) August 3, 2021

#CBSEClass10result

After declaration of CBSE 10th result

Students be like – pic.twitter.com/Vuu6T9BSst — Arjun Kumar (@CryptonianArjun) August 3, 2021

after CBSE announcing 10th result

STUDENTS: pic.twitter.com/LugLTY4p77 — 𝙺𝚒𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚎🦋*·˚ (@kimmie_tae5) August 3, 2021

For the results prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, the board decided to evaluate Class 10 students by awarding 20 marks to internal assessment and 80 marks to various internal tests or exams held throughout the year. The breakdown of the 80 marks included: 10 marks for periodic/ unit test, 30 for half yearly/ mid-term examinations, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.