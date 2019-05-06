CBSE class 10th result declared: Netizens flood social media with memes and jokes

Toggle Menu
People on social media too made most of the results by coming up with hilarious memes and jokes to pep the students up. While some suggested ways to keep nosy relatives at bay, others shared memes on the anxiety students feel before checking their results.

This year, around 18 lakh students were awaiting the class 10 results. Moreover, the overall pass percentage this year increased by 4.40 per cent from 80.70 per cent in 2018 to 91.10 per cent in 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 board examination results on its official website on Monday. This year, as per the orders of the Delhi High Court, the result date was preponed as compared to last year. Once the results were announced, #CBSE10thresult started trending on social media, with many Netizens congratulating the students’ with heartfelt messages as well as hilarious memes.

This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage this year increased by 4.40 per cent from 80.70 per cent in 2018 to 91.10 per cent in 2019 and 13 students scored 499/500.

