CBSE Class 10 results OUT! 4 students score 499/500, Twitterati call it ‘moh maya’ and crack jokes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the result of Class 10 exams today, on May 29, around three hours before the scheduled time. Prakhar Mittal, who is a student of Delhi Public School, Gurgaon, is among the four students who topped the 2018 batch and scored 499 out of 500.

This year, over 28 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations — and around 1.4 lakh students passed Class 10 exams out of a total of 16 lakh students. What’s more, the girls have outperformed the boys by 3.35 percent. The Board declared the result of Class 12 on Saturday. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad topped the exam with 99.8 percent.

While their marks are setting new records for the students, who are in Class 10 and 12, and will appear for the boards next year, Twitterati is busy pointing how the scores are just “moh maya”. “Congrats everyone…Now u acquired a certificate to verify your date of birth! Enjoy,” tweeted a user.

Here are some of the reactions.

What is happening in some families right now:#CBSE10THResult2018 pic.twitter.com/KNeUOdoJtb — Aashiश (@aashishjoshi00) May 29, 2018

Congrts everyone…Now u accured a Certificate to verify your date of birth Enjoy 😂#CBSE10THResult2018 — Sarath Kannan (@sachinkottara) May 29, 2018

your parents, friends and relatives will congratulate you today, but I am here to tell you aisa kuch nhi ukhadliya hai tune. #CBSE10THResult2018 #CBSEResult2018 #CBSE10Thresult — prateekpawan paharia (@prateekpaharia) May 29, 2018

Its been 5 years since i passed 10th standard, but idk why im getting the same butterflies in my stomach today #CBSE10THResult2018 — SUKHMAN SANDHU (@Superman_SANDHU) May 29, 2018

Exam tension is soaring high today with the CBSE Class 10 Results to be announced soon! Parents and students…don’t worry! Just keep telling yourself. #AllIsWell #CBSE10ThResult pic.twitter.com/rZBQWFVA2u — ParentCircle (@Parent_Circle) May 29, 2018

Can’t wait for ‘Girls again outshine boys’ headline. #CBSE10Thresult — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) May 29, 2018

Four students have topped with 499 out of 500 marks. — Saurabh Chauhan (@Saurabhjr) May 29, 2018

your parents, friends and relatives will congratulate you today, but I am here to tell you aisa kuch nhi ukhadliya hai tune. Sab moh maya h😂😂😂😎 #CBSE10THResult2018 #CBSEResult2018 #CBSE10Thresult — Sir Ravindar Jadeja (@sirjadejjaa) May 29, 2018

