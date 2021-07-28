scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
CBSE uses ‘Chellam sir’ meme to calm worried parents, wins the internet

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the meme. While many were amused, others continued to enquire about the impending exam results.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2021 9:27:40 pm
"Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent," read the post, shared along with hashtags #StayCalm #StayHopeful. (Source: Twitter)

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) expected to release Class 12 results this week, anxious parents and children have flooded the board’s official social media pages with enquiries. To lighten the intense mood building up due to all the wait, the official CBSE Twitter handle shared a hilarious meme on Wednesday.

ALSO READ |CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 date latest updates

In their post, the CBSE tweeted an update on the board results and requested parents to wait, using a meme from the second season of the popular thriller series ‘Family Man’. The post features Manoj Bajpayee, the show’s protagonist, as a worried parent, with popular character ‘Chellam sir’, played by Uday Mahesh, asking him to wait patiently.

“Don’t be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent,” read the post shared along with hashtags #StayCalm #StayHopeful. The meme is in reference to Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari, who is annoyed by his boss asking him not to be a ‘minimum guy’.

ALSO READ |‘A Chellam sir spin-off please’: Family Man 2’s character is answer to Google, Wikipedia, say fans

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the meme. While many were amused, others continued to enquire about the impending exam results.

Post the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams, the Supreme Court had directed the CBSE to announce Class 12 results on or before July 31.

