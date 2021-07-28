CBSE uses ‘Chellam sir’ meme to calm worried parents, wins the internet

Updated: July 28, 2021 9:27:40 pm
With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) expected to release Class 12 results this week, anxious parents and children have flooded the board’s official social media pages with enquiries. To lighten the intense mood building up due to all the wait, the official CBSE Twitter handle shared a hilarious meme on Wednesday.
In their post, the CBSE tweeted an update on the board results and requested parents to wait, using a meme from the second season of the popular thriller series ‘Family Man’. The post features Manoj Bajpayee, the show’s protagonist, as a worried parent, with popular character ‘Chellam sir’, played by Uday Mahesh, asking him to wait patiently.
Don’t be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
“Don’t be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent,” read the post shared along with hashtags #StayCalm #StayHopeful. The meme is in reference to Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari, who is annoyed by his boss asking him not to be a ‘minimum guy’.
Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the meme. While many were amused, others continued to enquire about the impending exam results.
Students: Very tensed about when the results will be declared
Meanwhile CBSE : Thora meme bana leta hu pic.twitter.com/rG90tRsVOV
— Debanko Sinha (@BL00D_C0MMANDER) July 28, 2021
Kab aayega atleast date to btaa do🙅🙅
— Mehul Nirwal (@MehulNirwal) July 28, 2021
Samjhe pic.twitter.com/iA7z8ylsGR
— Ajay (@Ajay78462394) July 28, 2021
Whyyyy god whyyyy ???? pic.twitter.com/PGHiASxC8T
— Uthara Menon (@Uthara_Menon_) July 28, 2021
Students – Ab sabar nahi ho raha hai pic.twitter.com/ntuqwfEx55
— Shivam Kumar (@Shivam2687) July 28, 2021
Memers be like : pic.twitter.com/xIaB7lDUO0
— Rohit Agarwal (@_Rohit_Agarwal_) July 28, 2021
Post the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams, the Supreme Court had directed the CBSE to announce Class 12 results on or before July 31.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-