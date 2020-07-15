Its raining memes on social media after CBSE announces class X results

Many joked how relatives have been calling non-stop to know about the results and found it quite irritating. Many joked how relatives have been calling non-stop to know about the results and found it quite irritating.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released Wednesday the results of over 18 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams earlier this year, in which some exams couldn’t be held due to the pandemic and lockdown. And as students discovered their marks, many memes and jokes about the results were shared on social media.

As per the results, 91.46 per cent of students who took the exams passed. Among the regions, Trivandrum emerged as the top-performer. This year, it had a pass percentage of 99.28 per cent. The board also said that 93.31 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam passed, while the pass percentage for boys was 90.14 per cent.

Initially, some shared memes about the struggle to access the results, but soon there were plenty of memes about how students would now drop subjects. Others shared memes about how distant relatives only appear on the day of the results.

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 Le students to website for not declaring result be like: pic.twitter.com/yU7bigLK4m — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

When website doesn’t open for a long time

Students- pic.twitter.com/AIgTuKF9s6 — Keshav (@Cash__av) July 15, 2020

After #CBSE10thRESULT2020 Me to maths and science : pic.twitter.com/MD2GLKomSh — 𝑀𝓇 𝑀𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓇 🎗 (@silver_shades7) July 15, 2020

When you fail to score more percentage than your dad in boards. Le Dad-#CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/iXdmKcxs8f — Sankalp (@sankalpx) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 This is how Relatives annoy us on Results Day :

😝 pic.twitter.com/1tsJ8tYLTV — Sarv_Mimic 🇮🇳 (@Sarv_Memes) July 15, 2020

10th and 12th standard students asking marks to each other #CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/QUnTI4BceG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

Me calling all my younger siblings, Relatives,juniors… Known… Unknown… and every damn kid of class 10th in my contact list :- pic.twitter.com/BFDPqIK74H — Mohinish vatsa (@Mohinish_vatsa) July 15, 2020

10th topper:-I’ll take science stream & then i’ll easily get admission in IIT and then life is secured. -Le everyone: #CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/IU2mjvEiq4 — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) July 15, 2020

The class 10 results are unique this year, as the marks have been awarded without conducting all the exams. For the exams which was not conducted, the board has awarded marks based on an average of the highest three marks obtained in subjects in which exams were held.

In case a student appeared for only three papers, the assessment was made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal exams or practicals was considered.

