CBSE 12th Results 2022: Netizens cheer and lighten up the mood with memes for students

It’s results season and as usual, parents, students and netizens can’t keep calm. As word went around that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for the Class 12 board exam on Friday, social media sites were abuzz with activity.
Students remained anxious wondering how things panned out with the pandemic taking a toll on their mental health even as they faced numerous challenges in remote learning. The overall percentage dipped this year with only 92.71 per cent of students clearing the examination.
As the apprehensions kept everyone on their toes – and no, it’s not just students or anxious parents – #cbseclass12 and #CBSEResults2022 kept dominating Twitter trends for several hours. As results were declared along with congratulatory messages, it also triggered a torrent of memes and jokes on social media.
Capturing the feeling of students, both those who made it and those who failed to meet their parents’ expectations, desi folks online flooded social media sites with relatable memes. From a host of relatives calling only on result day to know about marks, to fearing how parents might react if they got a low score in science, netizens also reminisced about their own result day.
Check out some of the memes here:
CBSE website on results day #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/s3uFivDZN1
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 22, 2022
#CBSE 12th results declared : #CBSEResults
Toppers be like : pic.twitter.com/mfQhjZTlvU
— ＶＥＥＲ 💫 (@amveerboy) July 22, 2022
When my relatives knows about today is the CBSE result day. #cbseresults2022 #CBSENews They be like :- 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HbqNpjR5fa
— ALEX 🇮🇳 (@LET_ME_DISTRACT) July 22, 2022
Relatives coming over for #CBSE result pic.twitter.com/CLeMffUQGX
— Pragati⁷ 🙈 (@bts__chingu) July 22, 2022
#CBSE #cbseresults2022 is Out 😱
Mean While Back Bencher 😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/WMxN21tU96
— Alindasangma (@alindasangma) July 22, 2022
*CBSE announced results in the morning*
Students:-#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/gkOWZhGsyP
— S (taylor's version) 🤍 (@SultryPortraits) July 22, 2022
Preparation of Parent before release of #CBSE Class 12 result.#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/RVvQvHMTdR
— Supriya (@Supriya404) July 22, 2022
Class 12 students showing his #CBSE results to his parents and relatives. #CBSEResults #cbseresult2022 #TeJran #JERU pic.twitter.com/uwkhVycseS
— Om Singh (@OmSingh2022) July 22, 2022
Like previous years, in 2022 also girls outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the board said. Over 33,000 students scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 per cent, the CBSE said.
In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. For theory papers, 30 per cent weightage was given to first term marks, while 70 per cent weightage has been given to second term marks.
