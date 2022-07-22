scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Netizens cheer and lighten up the mood with memes for students

As the results kept everyone on their toes, #cbseclass12 and #CBSEResults2022 dominated Twitter trends for several hours

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 1:54:08 pm
CBSE Results 2022, class 12 results, cbse 12 results, exam result memes, cbse 12 board results, viral news, indian expressCBSE Results 2022, class 12 results, cbse 12 results, exam result memes, cbse 12 board results, viral news, indian expressThe CBSE declared the results for class 12 examination on Friday. (Source: PTI)

It’s results season and as usual, parents, students and netizens can’t keep calm. As word went around that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for the Class 12 board exam on Friday, social media sites were abuzz with activity.

Students remained anxious wondering how things panned out with the pandemic taking a toll on their mental health even as they faced numerous challenges in remote learning. The overall percentage dipped this year with only 92.71 per cent of students clearing the examination.

As the apprehensions kept everyone on their toes – and no, it’s not just students or anxious parents – #cbseclass12 and #CBSEResults2022 kept dominating Twitter trends for several hours. As results were declared along with congratulatory messages, it also triggered a torrent of memes and jokes on social media.

Capturing the feeling of students, both those who made it and those who failed to meet their parents’ expectations, desi folks online flooded social media sites with relatable memes. From a host of relatives calling only on result day to know about marks, to fearing how parents might react if they got a low score in science, netizens also reminisced about their own result day.

Check out some of the memes here:

Like previous years, in 2022 also girls outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the board said. Over 33,000 students scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 per cent, the CBSE said.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. For theory papers, 30 per cent weightage was given to first term marks, while 70 per cent weightage has been given to second term marks.

