Thursday, June 14, 2018
CBSE 12th result 2018: ‘My result is my result, none of your result,’ Twitterati suggest students to keep relatives away

CBSE Class 12 results: Taking a cue on the famous 'Race 3' dialogue, which has garnered a lot of hilarious memes, Netizens are saying, "My result is my result, none of your result," to their relatives.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 1:20:51 pm
CBSE result, CBSE 12th Result 2018, CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2018, Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSC Class 12 May 26, result jokes, CBSE result twitter reactions, indian express, indian express trending news CBSE Class 12 results 2018: Netizens give “life-hacks” to keep relatives away. (Source: ta11a_/Twitter)
As the results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 were declared on Saturday, several students seem to be having nervous breakdowns across the country. In 2018 batch, over 2.8 million students have registered for their CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 1.1 million students of Class 12 or Intermediate exam await for the scores.

As the results were declared today, Netizens are busy listing “life-hacks” to keep relatives away as they plan to torture kids with their questions.

With a volley of funny memes and jokes on Twitter, students are ready to counter the inadequacies of probably scoring less in the “oh-so-important” board examinations. And their common motto is — marks aren’t everything. Taking a cue on the famous Race 3 dialogue, which has garnered a lot of hilarious memes, Netizens are asking kids to say, “My result is my result, none of your results,” to their relatives.

Here are some of the reactions with the hashtag #CBSE floating on Twitter:

Do you have any suggestions for Class 12 kids to keep calm? Tell us in the comments below.

