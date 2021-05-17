scorecardresearch
Monday, May 17, 2021
Memes galore on Twitter as students wait for final decision on CBSE Class 12 Board exams

Many parents and students have demanded the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exams given the pandemic situation, which led to #CancelExamsSaveStudents trend to dominate Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 3:33:23 pm

Twitter continues to be flooded with memes and jokes as students eagerly wait for a decision regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Exam 2021, which was postponed due to the surge in COVD-19 cases in the country.

While the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on May 17, 2021, at 11 am, no decision has been taken yet relating to the matter.

While many parents and students have been demanding the cancellation of the exams given the pandemic situation, others have taken to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes as they wait for a decision as #CancelExamsSaveStudents dominated Twitter trends.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Back in April, the CBSE board announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams, usually conducted in February-March every year, were scheduled to be held from May 4.

