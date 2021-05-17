Memes galore on Twitter as students wait for final decision on CBSE Class 12 Board exams

Twitter continues to be flooded with memes and jokes as students eagerly wait for a decision regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Exam 2021, which was postponed due to the surge in COVD-19 cases in the country.

While the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on May 17, 2021, at 11 am, no decision has been taken yet relating to the matter.

While many parents and students have been demanding the cancellation of the exams given the pandemic situation, others have taken to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes as they wait for a decision as #CancelExamsSaveStudents dominated Twitter trends.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Govt :- the situation of corona is under control , we can conduct exams of 12th now !!

Meanwhile students waiting since years :- #cancelclass12thboardexams2021 #CancelExamsSaveStudents #Allpasspolicy pic.twitter.com/grUez60KOm — Jay Rana (@JayRana12819386) May 16, 2021

When lakh of peoples are dying then why cbse and MHRD are not in the favour of cancellation of exams@cbseindia29@narendramodi@DrRPNishank#CancelExamsSaveStudents

#modiji_cancel12thboards pic.twitter.com/hyHqByhaUS — Adarsh (@Adarshrawat9260) May 17, 2021

I think today education minister will come and say we will do ‘vichar vimarsa’ so dont be panic see u later and

Students situation will be like@narendramodi@DrRPNishank#CancelExamsSaveStudents#cancelboardexam

#modiji_cancel12thboards pic.twitter.com/Dy1BQZSMue — Adarsh (@Adarshrawat9260) May 17, 2021

#modiji_cancel12thboards#CancelExamsSaveStudents Class 12 students trending no1 All students to Government ::– pic.twitter.com/AxfN3KAMO1 — Mayank Bisht (@MayankB99129255) May 17, 2021

#cancelclass12thboardexams2021 #CancelExamsSaveStudents Le me waiting for class 12 board exams decision-

(Decision aab to aaja🥺) pic.twitter.com/TiYyUOOqMz — Akshit bansal (@ab_hai_artist) May 17, 2021

Back in April, the CBSE board announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams, usually conducted in February-March every year, were scheduled to be held from May 4.