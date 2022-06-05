Tamil Nadu traffic cop slaps food delivery agent, suspended after online outrage

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city, a policeman was caught on camera attacking a food delivery agent, sparking outrage online, which led to his arrest and suspension.

A video making the rounds on the internet shows a young man wearing a Swiggy T-shirt being slapped by a traffic constable on a pavement. The short video clip shows the policeman hitting the delivery agent across his face twice, before snatching his mobile phone and storming off.

According to local reports, the incident happened on Friday evening at the Fun Mall signal in the city. A local Twitter page, We Love Covai, that shared the footage wrote, “There was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this cop started beating up the delivery person.”

"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person"

As the video spread across social media sites, especially WhatsApp, many questioned the policeman’s actions. Netizens wrote that even if the delivery agent had made some mistake, the traffic constable should not have hit him. Many started to tag the state police force and demanded an explanation, while highlighting that everyone “deserves to be treated with dignity”.

As the uproar grew louder online, the policeman in question was identified as Sathishkumar, a grade-II constable with the Singanallur police station. In a statement, the Coimbatore police identified the delivery agent as Mohanasundaram and said he was waiting near the Fun Mall junction when a school bus hit a woman there.

As the driver attempted to flee from the spot, Mohanasundaram stopped the bus near Chinniyampalayam and questioned him. Things escalated when Sathishkumar intervened asking Mohanasundaram who he was to question the driver. The constable then slapped the Swiggy agent.

The E2 Peelamedu police registered a case on Mohanasundaram’s complaint and arrested Sathish, the statement said. He was suspended later.