Caught on camera: Man slaps woman toll booth operator in MP when asked to pay charges

A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh slapped a woman toll operator after she refused to let him leave without paying toll charges. A video of the incident, which occurred on August 20 and was caught on CCTV camera, is now going viral.

The 20-second clip posted on Twitter by ANI shows the man slapping the woman employee at the Kachnariya toll plaza on the Rajgarh-Bhopal road following an argument. The woman immediately hits him back with her footwear. As the two engage in a scuffle, other employees at the toll plaza intervene.

A case has been registered against the man for slapping the woman toll operator. He will be arrested soon, said Ramkumar Raghuvanshi, Biaora police station in-charge, according to the tweet by ANI.

#WATCH| Madhya Pradesh: A man slapped a female toll operator after being refused to leave without paying tax in Rajgarh A case has been registered against the accused for the incident dated Aug 20. Soon he’ll be arrested: Ramkumar Raghuvanshi, Biaora PS in-charge (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/bbdkinLPZf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 21, 2022

The man, identified as Rajkumar Gurjar, claimed that he did not have to pay toll charges as he was a local, NDTV reported. When asked to show his Aadhaar card as proof of residence to avail of the exemption, he allegedly got angry and attacked the woman.

The man’s vehicle apparently did not have a FASTag which automatically deducts toll charges from an online wallet, police sources revealed.