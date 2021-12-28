scorecardresearch
Caught on camera: Leopard on prowl in Lucknow’s streets, captured after 3 days

After three days, the big cat was finally caught. It had reportedly injured 7 people and killed a stray dog.

leopard, Lucknow, forest department, viral videos,In recent years, there have been many instances of wild animals being spotted in residential areas.

The residents of Lucknow would never have imagined that they would come face to face with a leopard in the crowded lanes of the state’s capital. However, for the past three days, several localities in the city have been reeling under the fear of a prowling wild cat.

It’s been reported that the wild animal injured seven people and killed a stray dog in the city before being captured by the forest officials. The leopard’s sighting prompted people to stay shut in their homes as the forest department appealed people to stay calm and keep young children and pets away from open spaces.

Ever since the leopard was spotted for the first time, there was considerable panic amongst the locals. The situation also gave rise to many rumours. To catch the leopard, the forest department and state police planted many traps and also stationed patrol teams across the city. The leopard even got caught in a net laid by the authorities but it tore through it and escaped.

Finally, as reported by the Indo-Asian News Service, the leopard was finally caught on Monday morning, much to the relief of Lucknow residents and the forest department that was also concerned about the safety of the endangered animal.

In recent years, there have been many instances of wild animals being spotted in residential areas. Experts blame encroachment of forest spaces for these incidents. This year itself a leopard was spotted near the Najafgarh area in Delhi and Chandimandir Cantonment area in Haryana.

