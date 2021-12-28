Caught on camera: Leopard on prowl in Lucknow’s streets, captured after 3 days

The residents of Lucknow would never have imagined that they would come face to face with a leopard in the crowded lanes of the state’s capital. However, for the past three days, several localities in the city have been reeling under the fear of a prowling wild cat.

It’s been reported that the wild animal injured seven people and killed a stray dog in the city before being captured by the forest officials. The leopard’s sighting prompted people to stay shut in their homes as the forest department appealed people to stay calm and keep young children and pets away from open spaces.

Ever since the leopard was spotted for the first time, there was considerable panic amongst the locals. The situation also gave rise to many rumours. To catch the leopard, the forest department and state police planted many traps and also stationed patrol teams across the city. The leopard even got caught in a net laid by the authorities but it tore through it and escaped.

Leopard openly wandering in Lucknow streets! Three people including an official of forest department have been injured yet. A dog has been killed as well. Just stay safe people! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jc5eIiWQJz — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) December 27, 2021

#Photojournalist Sudhanshu Singh narrowly escape

during leopard trapping operation which strayed on the outskirts of #Lucknow #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/pw90WctdjR — Sandeep Saxena (@sandeep662003) December 27, 2021

Finally, as reported by the Indo-Asian News Service, the leopard was finally caught on Monday morning, much to the relief of Lucknow residents and the forest department that was also concerned about the safety of the endangered animal.

The leopard that had been on the prowl in #Lucknow since the past three days and also attacked several people, was finally captured by a team of forest officials on Monday.#leopardinlucknow https://t.co/25KJGnhrBS pic.twitter.com/34MUtHQtK1 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) December 27, 2021

In recent years, there have been many instances of wild animals being spotted in residential areas. Experts blame encroachment of forest spaces for these incidents. This year itself a leopard was spotted near the Najafgarh area in Delhi and Chandimandir Cantonment area in Haryana.