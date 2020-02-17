‘That’s some catwalk’: Snow leopard spotted in Spiti Valley, ‘rare sight’ fascinates tweeple

A video of the sighting, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda along while describing the animal A video of the sighting, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda along while describing the animal

While snow leopards are found in the western Himalayas, the wild cats are seldom sighted. However, in what is being called a “rare sight”, the majestic big cat was spotted in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti district.

A video of the sighting, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. “Snow leopard is the most beautiful and mystical big cats with grey/green eyes, unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats. Tails as long as de body and 5inch fur at the bottom to survive cold weather. Rare to see these ghost of the mountain,” read the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District👍🏻Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes,unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats.Tails as long as de body& 5inch fur at bottom to survive cold weathe,rare to see these ghost of de mountain pic.twitter.com/iiEAGaWgop — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 17, 2020

Viewed over 9,000 times, the viral clip features the snow leopard strolling along the roadside in the valley. “Amazing. Wonder what made such an elusive and shy animal come so close to the road and car,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

