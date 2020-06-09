scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
COVID19

Cat gets brain freeze after first taste of ice cream, video goes viral

While many found the video funny, others expressed concern at the possibility of the cat getting a seizure due to the brain freeze.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2020 8:38:40 pm
Cat eating ice cream, Cat videos, Cat, Brain freezing, Trending news, Indian Express news While many found the video funny, others expressed concern over the feline going into a seizer due to brain freeze.

A video of a cat trying ice cream for the first time is making rounds of the internet, and netizens cannot seem to get enough of the feline’s expression.

In the now-viral video posted on Twitter by user @damn_elle, the cat can be seen sitting on a chair and licking a spoonful of ice cream.

After a few licks, however, the feline seems to get a brain freeze and gasps backwards, with its mouth open.

Watch the video here:

While many found the video funny, others expressed concern at the possibility of the feline getting a seizure due to brain freeze. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1 million videos with more than 80,000 thousand people commenting on it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 09: Latest News

Advertisement