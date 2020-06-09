Cat gets brain freeze after first taste of ice cream, video goes viral

A video of a cat trying ice cream for the first time is making rounds of the internet, and netizens cannot seem to get enough of the feline’s expression.
In the now-viral video posted on Twitter by user @damn_elle, the cat can be seen sitting on a chair and licking a spoonful of ice cream.
After a few licks, however, the feline seems to get a brain freeze and gasps backwards, with its mouth open.
Watch the video here:
I think we should all watch this cat try ice cream for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Y5t5nuMiDI
— no cuts no buts no coconuts (@damn_elle) June 8, 2020
While many found the video funny, others expressed concern at the possibility of the feline getting a seizure due to brain freeze. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
— Mike (@bikeymikey70) June 8, 2020
I can’t stop watching! That reaction is the best. I even showed my kids!
— ~*Killer Queen*~ 🇨🇦 (@KL_QueenB) June 8, 2020
Hahahha. Apparently cats can’t taste sugar. My cat loves icecream.
— ηα∂ια (@DontDMmeMofos) June 8, 2020
Mine prefers vanilla, melted. No brain freeze then 🐈🍦🐈🍦🐈
— 🍑💫Peachy Keen ✨🍑 (@PeachyKeenBean7) June 9, 2020
— Corey Cummings (@JEDI_L84) June 8, 2020
🤣 my cat comes running if she hears a spoon on a bowl. She loves ice cream
— Parks on the Grass (@WhimsicalAf) June 8, 2020
This cat is all of us and 2020 🤣
— Candie (@candiej__) June 8, 2020
That’s not remotely funny. That’s animal cruelty.
— Alex CofC 🏴🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴☠️🏳️🌈🌑 (@BQOSbear) June 9, 2020
the freeze on that must have been so painful
jeez 😟
— Deishun (@DeishunLeft) June 9, 2020
this is actually dangerous. They have frozen the spoon for maximum effect & sent the cat into a seizure. Sorry to be that person but this isnt cute or funny
— Feral (@shuboogie) June 8, 2020
It’s not funny, the cat is in distress
— Rose 🇪🇺 (@msmarbles2017) June 9, 2020
Same. It’s literally disgusting people use animals for entertainment
— Who (@_shesaysss) June 8, 2020
Poor thing. It did not enjoy that experience. 😿
— Tom Fulop-Lover of all things SPACE 🇦🇺 (@TomFulop) June 8, 2020
NOT funny or cute. This is dangerous and cruel.
— Christine O’Toole (@Holdot) June 8, 2020
Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1 million videos with more than 80,000 thousand people commenting on it.
