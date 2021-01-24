Watch: ‘Guardian angel’ cat stops toddler from grabbing balcony railings, win praise

The video, which was shared by user @buitengebieden_ , has garnered over 4 million views on the microblogging site Twitter. (Picture credit:@buitengebieden/Twitter)

A house cat is being praised online as a ‘guardian angel’ after a video of it stopping a toddler from grabbing balcony railings got widely shared on social media.

The undated video, which was originally shared on Reddit, shows the cat gently pawing the toddler as he tries to latch onto the railing.

Watch the video here:

The video, shared by user @buitengebieden, has garnered over 4 million views on Twitter.

Many, who came across the video, praised the cat for its intuitive move to keep the toddler away from the railings, preventing a fatal accident.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What a great Nanna! — Everybody’s Grandma 🌲✊💙🌈 (@EverybodysGran1) January 23, 2021

Thank heavens for this cat 🐈 Not for Parents!! — john sinisgalli (@JohnSinisgalli) January 24, 2021

wow that kitty loves him so much, such a protector — spadoll (@spadoll) January 24, 2021

Animals. We don’t deserve them. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍 — Kim Fulton (@FIERCEDEFENDER1) January 22, 2021

This is so cute — Dr.G.O.D. (@DrGariiMis) January 23, 2021

I absolutely love this. That cat knew that the balcony was a danger for the toddler — GP (@GP__TV) January 23, 2021

Cats are fiercely protective of their Hooman babies 😍 💕 😻 — aly zampiello (@alyzampiello) January 22, 2021

Cats are better parents then humans. The cat checking if the parent is going to do something and then stops the child instead. #Catparents — Susan Masten Jenkins (@Burgandystar) January 22, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On a similar note, a tabby cat from Colombia was praised on social media, after CCTV footage emerged of it saving a toddler from falling down a flight of stairs.