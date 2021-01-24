scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Watch: ‘Guardian angel’ cat stops toddler from grabbing balcony railings, win praise

The undated video, which was originally shared on Reddit, shows the cat gently pawing the toddler he tries to latch onto the railing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2021 5:36:43 pm
Cat videos, Cat viral videos, Cat saves toddler, Cat toddler balcony railings, Cat and toddler video, Protective cat videos, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video, which was shared by user @buitengebieden_ , has garnered over 4 million views on the microblogging site Twitter. (Picture credit:@buitengebieden/Twitter)

A house cat is being praised online as a ‘guardian angel’ after a video of it stopping a toddler from grabbing balcony railings got widely shared on social media.

The undated video, which was originally shared on Reddit, shows the cat gently pawing the toddler as he tries to latch onto the railing.

Watch the video here:

The video, shared by user @buitengebieden, has garnered over 4 million views on Twitter.

Many, who came across the video, praised the cat for its intuitive move to keep the toddler away from the railings, preventing a fatal accident.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

On a similar note, a tabby cat from Colombia was praised on social media, after CCTV footage emerged of it saving a toddler from falling down a flight of stairs.

