scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

‘8 lives left’: Cat jumps from the flyover, lands perfectly in the safety net

The cat’s daring escape reportedly took place in Malad West in Mumbai.

cat on a ledge

It is widely believed that cats have nine lives, thanks to their penchant for escaping dangerous situations unscathed. Now a cat in Mumbai’s Malad West showed this exact talent for cheating death after it managed to jump from a flyover and leave unharmed.

The cat’s daring leap was captured in a now-viral video. In the video, the cat is seen stuck on a flyover ledge. Below, a group of people are seen holding what appears to be a jumping sheet as a firefighter truck stands on the sidelines. The cat jumps directly on the net and quickly bounces back on the ground before running away as if nothing happened.

ALSO READ |‘Every life matters’: Cat stuck between metro pillars rescued in Kochi

This video was shared online by Instagram user Pooja_Gawand (@poohhh_snap). So far, this video has over 1.8 lakh likes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja_Gawand (@poohhh_snap)

In the comments, many people appreciated the firefighters for rescuing the cat and marvelled at the cat’s agility. People also joked that it looked like the cat does this routinely.

A Twitter user said, “Adorable how the cat understood the assignment smart baby”. Another person wrote, “It feels so good to see that, one life is saved”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

Cat’s bodies are built in such a way that they survive falls from great heights. In May 2021, a viral video showed a black cat jumping from the fifth floor of a building and running away without a scratch.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 12:22 IST
Next Story

PhonePe users can now pay using UPI in other countries

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close