‘8 lives left’: Cat jumps from the flyover, lands perfectly in the safety net

It is widely believed that cats have nine lives, thanks to their penchant for escaping dangerous situations unscathed. Now a cat in Mumbai’s Malad West showed this exact talent for cheating death after it managed to jump from a flyover and leave unharmed.

The cat’s daring leap was captured in a now-viral video. In the video, the cat is seen stuck on a flyover ledge. Below, a group of people are seen holding what appears to be a jumping sheet as a firefighter truck stands on the sidelines. The cat jumps directly on the net and quickly bounces back on the ground before running away as if nothing happened.

This video was shared online by Instagram user Pooja_Gawand (@poohhh_snap). So far, this video has over 1.8 lakh likes.

In the comments, many people appreciated the firefighters for rescuing the cat and marvelled at the cat’s agility. People also joked that it looked like the cat does this routinely.

A Twitter user said, “Adorable how the cat understood the assignment smart baby”. Another person wrote, “It feels so good to see that, one life is saved”.

Cat’s bodies are built in such a way that they survive falls from great heights. In May 2021, a viral video showed a black cat jumping from the fifth floor of a building and running away without a scratch.