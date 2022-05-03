Cat drinks fresh cow milk, video goes viral

If demands are not raised, they will never be met. A persistent cat, quite aware of this fact, managed to gain a portion of milk.

A video shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shows a cat standing on its hind legs beside a man. The man is seen hand-milking a cow. The cat observes the process and after a while pushes the man with its hand. The man understands the feline’s gesture and directs the milk to its mouth.

Watch the video here:

Sharan captioned the clip in Hindi, “Just need to understand everyone’s gesture.”

The clip has garnered more than 3,82,000 views on Twitter and has left netizens delighted. “Lucky to have unadulterated milk!” commented a user. Another user wrote, “This made me happy. Even I understand how the cat is feeling after.”

