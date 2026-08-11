Used-car platform puts boat on flooded Gurgaon road, then people used it to get home

A stunt by a used-car platform involving a branded boat on a flooded Gurgaon road landed the company a Rs 50,000 challan, but the boat was soon used by stranded commuters, prompting an online debate over the city’s waterlogging and infrastructure.

An executive of Cars24 revealed that the fine was linked to the use of a branded boat on a waterlogged road. Prachi Sharma said the company had deployed a Cars24-branded blue boat road as a joke about the city’s waterlogging during the monsoon.

“₹50,000. That is what it cost us to break the law in Gurgaon last week. The crime: a boat. The location: a road. The road: a river. We put a Cars24 boat in the water as a joke about the rain. The challan arrived in seconds. The flooding has been arriving for years, and has never cost anyone anything,” Sharma wrote in a LinkedIn post.