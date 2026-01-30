Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate

A dashcam video filmed from inside an ambulance struggling through Himachal Pradesh’s narrow mountain roads has sparked outrage online, renewing focus on civic sense, traffic discipline, and the treatment of emergency vehicles.

The clip, shared widely on X, shows the ambulance repeatedly forced to halt as private cars enter the stretch from the wrong side. With the road barely wide enough for a single vehicle and sharp turns limiting visibility, drivers from multiple states are seen squeezing through, seemingly unfazed by the fact that they are blocking an emergency service that may be operating under critical time pressure. The behaviour on hill roads, where even a small miscalculation can have deadly consequences, has left many viewers disturbed.

An X user who shared the video tagged the authorities, writing, “When every second counts, we still have such idiots blocking the road. @himachalpolice @TTRHimachal here is the video evidence. Please do the needful. And the vehicle with a GOI sticker should be fined more for disrupting traffic despite being a government vehicle.”

Watch the video:

When every second counts, we still have such idiots blocking the road. @himachalpolice @TTRHimachal here is the video evidence. Please do the needful. And the vehicle with a GOI sticker should be fined more for disrupting traffic despite being a government vehicle. pic.twitter.com/eBh4uoqhvq — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) January 27, 2026

As the video spread, it triggered a larger conversation around how ambulances are often delayed not just because of terrain or infrastructure, but due to impatience, rule-breaking, and a lack of awareness among drivers. Some reactions were particularly sharp.

An X user wrote, “Mainland Indian should not be allowed to go to Himachal if they can’t learn civic sense they don’t deserve to be in beautiful Himachal Pradesh.” Another user commented, “When administration failed to implement these things r normal. No accountibility, no action. If you check any europian and north american country, people scared to even miss a stop sign on empty road. They know if they do they will be fine heavily plus demirt points.”

A third user wrote, “I dont get what they achieve by breaking lines and not thinking of folks who are ahead you for so long , more so becoming main cause of traffic.”

A fourth commenter suggested, “No need of fine or penalty just cancel their drivers Licence and vehicle registration permanently.”