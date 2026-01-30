Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate

The clip, shared widely on X, shows the ambulance repeatedly forced to halt as private cars enter the stretch from the wrong side.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal roadAn X user who shared the video also tagged the authorities
Make us preferred source on Google

A dashcam video filmed from inside an ambulance struggling through Himachal Pradesh’s narrow mountain roads has sparked outrage online, renewing focus on civic sense, traffic discipline, and the treatment of emergency vehicles.

The clip, shared widely on X, shows the ambulance repeatedly forced to halt as private cars enter the stretch from the wrong side. With the road barely wide enough for a single vehicle and sharp turns limiting visibility, drivers from multiple states are seen squeezing through, seemingly unfazed by the fact that they are blocking an emergency service that may be operating under critical time pressure. The behaviour on hill roads, where even a small miscalculation can have deadly consequences, has left many viewers disturbed.

An X user who shared the video tagged the authorities, writing, “When every second counts, we still have such idiots blocking the road. @himachalpolice @TTRHimachal here is the video evidence. Please do the needful. And the vehicle with a GOI sticker should be fined more for disrupting traffic despite being a government vehicle.”

Watch the video:

 

As the video spread, it triggered a larger conversation around how ambulances are often delayed not just because of terrain or infrastructure, but due to impatience, rule-breaking, and a lack of awareness among drivers. Some reactions were particularly sharp.

An X user wrote, “Mainland Indian should not be allowed to go to Himachal if they can’t learn civic sense they don’t deserve to be in beautiful Himachal Pradesh.” Another user commented, “When administration failed to implement these things r normal. No accountibility, no action. If you check any europian and north american country, people scared to even miss a stop sign on empty road. They know if they do they will be fine heavily plus demirt points.”

A third user wrote, “I dont get what they achieve by breaking lines and not thinking of folks who are ahead you for so long , more so becoming main cause of traffic.”

A fourth commenter suggested, “No need of fine or penalty just cancel their drivers Licence and vehicle registration permanently.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement