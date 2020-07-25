As CarryMinati’s YouTube channel gets hacked in Bitcoin scam, netizens troll company slamming its security

People on the internet are slamming YouTube for its security breach amid the hacking incident. People on the internet are slamming YouTube for its security breach amid the hacking incident.

Days after a massive security breach on Twitter, where hackers accessed several verified accounts, something similar happened on YouTube. Indian YouTuber Carry Minati’s channel ‘Carry is Live’ was hacked into in a similar fashion even as hackers livestreamed video on his channel featuring content related to Bitcoin donations.

The channel that was hacked is a second account where the YouTuber usually holds livestreams while gaming, and reviews gadgets. It has over 6 million subscribers. His main channel (CarryMinati) has more than 24 million subscribers. The hacker changed the description of the YouTube video and other details related to the accounts for donation and a message pops up asking for bitcoin instead.

Minati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, tweeted to YouTube India seeking help. YouTube responded saying sorry that the unfortunate thing happened and asked for the conversation to be moved to direct messages.

We’re really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM? — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2020

Taking to Instagram, he informed his 9.2 million followers that the channel has been hacked and notified his fans that he and his team are working hard to resolve the matter and urged all to wait.

Several Twitter users and fans of the YouTuber reacted to the hacking of the channel warning him and others not to fall for the scam and donate to the link. Subsequently the video titled ‘Charity Stream: Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH’ was removed from his page.

The incident happened within a week since Minati did a fundraiser on the channel to raise money for Assam and Bihar floods. Through his channel’s charity stream he had raised Rs 10,31,137 and decided to donate another Rs 1 lakh from his own pocket to the fund and help in relief operations.

Soon #CarryMinati started dominating social media trends and and people slammed YouTube for its security measures, and it also sparked a meme-fest online.

#carryminati Second YouTube channel got hacked , hackers asking for bitcoin — Everyone to Hackers …. pic.twitter.com/PRsMCdEJPq — Rishabh Agarwal (@RishAgar100) July 25, 2020

CarryMinati roasted youtube in last video. Now his channel got Hacked. Youtube to #carryminati : pic.twitter.com/YyLspx3DCs — Cheeru (@sobermonk) July 25, 2020

