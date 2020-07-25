scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 25, 2020
As CarryMinati’s YouTube channel gets hacked in Bitcoin scam, netizens troll company slamming its security

The incident comes in the backdrop of a fundraiser organised by Minati on the channel to raise money for Assam and Bihar floods.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2020 4:52:43 pm
carry minati, carry is live hacked, carry minati youtube hack, youtube security fail, carry minati bitcoin hack, carry minati memes, viral news, indian express People on the internet are slamming YouTube for its security breach amid the hacking incident.

Days after a massive security breach on Twitter, where hackers accessed several verified accounts, something similar happened on YouTube. Indian YouTuber Carry Minati’s channel ‘Carry is Live’ was hacked into in a similar fashion even as hackers livestreamed video on his channel featuring content related to Bitcoin donations.

The channel that was hacked is a second account where the YouTuber usually holds livestreams while gaming, and reviews gadgets. It has over 6 million subscribers. His main channel (CarryMinati) has more than 24 million subscribers. The hacker changed the description of the YouTube video and other details related to the accounts for donation and a message pops up asking for bitcoin instead.

Minati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, tweeted to YouTube India seeking help. YouTube responded saying sorry that the unfortunate thing happened and asked for the conversation to be moved to direct messages.

Taking to Instagram, he informed his 9.2 million followers that the channel has been hacked and notified his fans that he and his team are working hard to resolve the matter and urged all to wait.

Several Twitter users and fans of the YouTuber reacted to the hacking of the channel warning him and others not to fall for the scam and donate to the link. Subsequently the video titled ‘Charity Stream: Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH’ was removed from his page.

The incident happened within a week since Minati did a fundraiser on the channel to raise money for Assam and Bihar floods. Through his channel’s charity stream he had raised Rs 10,31,137 and decided to donate another Rs 1 lakh from his own pocket to the fund and help in relief operations.

Soon #CarryMinati started dominating social media trends and and people slammed YouTube for its security measures, and it also sparked a meme-fest online.

