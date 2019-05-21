As temperatures rise, Ahmedabad car owner coats vehicle with cow dung to cool it

As temperatures rise, people are trying various things to beat the heat. But one resident in Ahmedabad came up with a novel method to keep his car cool in the summer: he coated it completely with cow dung. Photos of the ‘cooling hack’ were shared on Facebook and they quickly went viral.

Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das, who shared the images, wrote, “Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.” He said they photos were taken in Ahmedabad, and added, “To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect car from getting hot Mrs. Sejal shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool 😎”

The two photos showed that the sedan had been completely coated with cow dung.

While the post left many intrigued, others wanted to know how the occupants of the vehicle would deal with the odour from the cow dung. There were some who also asked how much the layer of cow dung cooled the vehicle.

Traditionally, in rural India, there is a common practice of applying cow dung on floors and walls allowing it to dry, as it is believed that coating it makes the structure remain warm in winters and cold in summers. Also, as it is a regarded as a natural disinfectant and mosquito repellent, the practice is quite common in villages.

Earlier, many leaders have claimed various benefits of cow urine and dung and have launched various products including floor-cleaners using urine, and how applying it on mobile phones stops radiation.